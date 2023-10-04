With strikes marking the Hollywood landscape, visual effects artists are taking another step to defend their rights in the face of deplorable conditions.

It might seem to anyone that visual effects specialist (VFX) in a major Hollywood film or series is, practically, hitting the ceiling in the profession. Certainly, they are the most striking jobs, but the conditions may not make you jump for joy.

After years of denouncing excessive workloads and poor working conditions, a few days ago, VFX artists at Marvel Studios decided to unionize under the framework of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Image Technicians, Artists and Related Trades (IATSE).

To them, VFX specialists from Disney They join this week after a unanimous vote, as reported by Variety.

In view of the pressure that scriptwriters and actors are managing to exert through the strikes called by their unions, everything indicates that this historic movement in the field seeks a substantial improvement in the face of a situation that already seemed unsustainable for many movies and series.

It is not an action against Marvel or Disney

As reported by Variety, Mark Patcha VFX artist on films like Tenet, highlights that this unionization is not a movement against Marvel and Disney, but rather something larger that they hope will encompass all of Hollywood.

“We are reaching out to more studios that we hope to announce in the coming weeks or months, but the hope is to try to establish an industry standard contract for all work. This isn’t about Marvel or Disney, this is about VFX workers across the board.” Hollywood and demanding respect for the work we do.

Even though the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) may soon put an end to the strikes of scriptwriters and actors, with one called off and another in full negotiations, if the VFX artists do not reach a fair agreement, we could have another sector of the industry putting on the brakes.

We will have to pay attention to the progression of this union movement of VFX artists who, although their names appear below in the credits, are an indispensable part of the audiovisual framework in films and series.