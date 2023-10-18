The proximity of Halloween has turned a horror film that failed in its day into a success in the Netflix catalog.

There’s an underrated horror movie that’s a hit on Netflix. The spirit of fear and excitement completely envelops the streaming platform in this season of scares. Of course, this is clearly demonstrated by the list of the ten most popular films in the catalog. Half of the films included in Tuesday’s edition belong to the horror genre or are thematically linked to Halloween.

This is what indicates that Netflix subscribers are completely immersed in the celebration of the month of October. Among all these films, one of the most notable is a horror production from 2014, directed by Scott Derrickson, known for his work in films such as Doctor Strange and Sinister. Surprisingly, this film did not receive the attention it deserved upon its initial release. We share the trailer below so you can take a look:

‘Deliver Us From Evil’ is triumphing in streaming on the occasion of the arrival of Halloween

The Netflix movie in question is Deliver Us From Evil. A film that Scott Derrickson directed after the success of Sinister in 2012. Despite not having garnered outstanding reviews when it was released in theaters, Deliver Us From Devil managed to raise almost $90 million at the box office. and has been gaining followers over the years.

Sony Pictures

In Tuesday’s edition of the list of the ten most popular movies on Netflix, Deliver Us From Devil stands out as the second most watched film on the service, only behind the comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and titled Tammy. Ironically, both films that lead the popularity ranking on the North American streaming platform par excellence during this moment in October were released for the first time in 2014. There that is.