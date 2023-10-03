The United Nations Security Council on Monday evening approved a year-long security mission to help Haiti counter the growing violence of criminal gangs that have taken control of the country and in particular the capital Port-au-Prince. The mission will be led by Kenya, which offered its intervention a few months ago, but more than ten countries will participate, including some Caribbean countries such as Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda.

The resolution of the Security Council, made up of 15 members, was voted favorably by thirteen, with Russia and China abstaining. It represents one of the increasingly rare moments in which the Security Council is able to operate: since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the Council has often been blocked by growing divisions among its five permanent members, all of whom have veto rights.

A UN intervention in Haiti had been mooted by various parties over the last year and invoked several times by the Haitian government itself. About 3,000 people have been killed in Haiti between October and June due to violence by criminal gangs, who control large parts of the territory and about 80 percent of the capital. The gangs have increased their control over the country, exercised with killings, kidnappings and extortion, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021: since then no elections have been organized at any level and the power vacuum in the country has been occupied by gangs, often fighting each other and often better armed and more numerous than the local police force.

Kenya will send 1,000 men to the country, probably belonging to the paramilitary force General Service Unit (GSU), which intervenes in the country in case of violent demonstrations or terrorist attacks. The mission requires security forces to control the country’s airports, ports, schools, hospitals and major road intersections. They will also have to conduct targeted operations in collaboration with the Haitian police and re-establish the conditions to be able to hold elections: the last ones were in 2016.

The choice to entrust the leadership of the mission to Kenya and not to the UN Department of Peace Operations, as usual for peacekeeping operations, is rather unusual, but it was a decisive factor for the approval, through abstention, by of Russia and China. The United States will finance the mission with 100 million dollars and has allocated another 100 for medical assistance, air transport, communications and intelligence services.

However, Kenya’s security forces have been criticized in the past for human rights violations, corruption and excessive use of force. Cases of extrajudicial killings and arbitrary arrests have been reported at home. The issue was brought to the UN Security Council in August by Amnesty International, among others. Other observers express doubts about the ability of the Kenyan forces to adapt in a short time to a new environment, with linguistic barriers. The reactions of the Haitian government to the resolution have been very positive, while public opinion is divided: on the one hand the urgent need for external help is recognised, on the other the failures of previous missions are remembered: the last one lasted from 2004 to 2017.