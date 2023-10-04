Hero Tony Stark takes on a new role at Marvel with the imminent arrival of the Ultimate Universe.

Iron Man is one of Marvel’s most relevant heroes today.

Marvel recently announced the return of the Ultimate Universe to the pages of comics. For a time, the Ultimate Universe line collections were the publisher’s most successful. He Ultimate Universe departed from the main continuity of the Marvel Universe so that it was a good access point for new readers. In fact, Ultimate Spider-Man was a before and after for Spider-Manwho had a new legion of readers who were eager to read what he had prepared Brian Michael Bendis for Peter Parker.

Now, The Ultimate Universe is about to make a major returnand the comic series that tells that story has just made some modifications for a renewed version based on the character of a Tony Stark who is in an alternative universe. Although most fans of Marvel know Tony Stark as Iron Man, Ultimate Invasion decided he wasn’t ready to earn that title yet and instead gave this version of Tony Stark a completely new codename and armor before the resurgence of the Ultimate Universe in Marvel.

However, it seems that Ultimate Invasion will show this universe mired in the immense cruelty and single-minded vision of one man: Reed Richards, also known as the Creator. Although Reed Richards is the leader of the Fantastic Four On Earth-616, the Creator is a twisted version of himself who lost everything and fell into an infinite, decaying spiral that led him to become one of the worst Marvel villains.

In fact, the Creator is one of the greatest evil geniuses in the world. Multiverse, and it’s his access to all this knowledge that makes him so terrifying. The Creator made a world built under the pillars of deception. What he didn’t know while doing so, is that his movement would inspire heroes as drivers of the drive for change, including Tony Starkwho just made his debut in Marvel Comics as Iron Lad. Beyond that, it is speculated that could also become Kang at some point.

in the comic Ultimate Invasion #4, Kang the Conqueror travels through time with his legion of genetically modified clones that resemble classic members of the Avengers, including the Captain Americathe Wasp, Giant-Man y Thor. He brings this war back in time to kill the Creator, and Howard Stark, also known as this universe’s Iron Man, opened that door through time to allow the entry of Kang. Once the battle is over, Tony Stark, who is just a child at this point, joins the Doctor Doom of this universe to form a new team of Avengers. In that effort, Tony designed his own armor and, instead of taking up his father’s mantle as Iron Mandecided to call himself Iron Lad.

It is very interesting to see how a version of Tony Stark has claimed the role of Iron Lad, as it is usually reserved for Nathaniel Richards. Although what is also more interesting is the renewed design that has been chosen for Kang the Conqueror in this story. So far, it has been hinted that Kang is a possible future version of Tony Stark. Not only Kang’s suit is a clear indication of this, but the fact that Tony called himself Iron Lad when he was young, is an indication that this unique evolution is much clearer.

The comic Ultimate Invasion #4 It is now available.

