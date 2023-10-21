So the event that is watched by football fans all over the world, don’t miss out on having the Bacuya mascot.

The Indonesian U-17 national team will soon return to Indonesia and compete in Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup which will be held in four cities.

While watching Garuda Muda members struggle to bring the name of the nation, don’t miss out on completing your collection at home with 2023 U-17 World Cup merchandise. One of them is the Bacuya mascot.

In terms of type, there are 53 types of merchandise available consisting of T-Shirts, jerseys, jackets, hats, sandals, and others.

All souvenirs sold come from 95 percent of raw materials made in Indonesia. Approximately the remaining five percent use imported materials in the form of components that ensure authenticity and licenses from FIFA, in the form of holograms and other exclusive materials.

Quoted from the Antara news agency, Indonesia’s 2023 U-17 World Cup merchandise is ready to be marketed starting in early November.

“During the U-17 World Cup, souvenir buyers will not only be Indonesian people, but also foreign tourists who come to support their favorite teams,” explained Mochtar Sarman, CEO of Juaraga, which is providing souvenirs.

The price tag for this Indonesian U-17 World Cup memento is IDR 75,000-IDR 899,000 and is produced by PT Juara Raga Adidaya (Juaraga).

“We involve MSMEs in merchandise production and control it directly. Product quality is the most important thing for us, because FIFA has high standards regarding that. We want people to be able to have U-17 World Cup souvenirs that are long-lasting and can be used for a long time. a long time after the big event ended,” continued Mochtar Sarman.

The MSMEs involved come from various cities which are currently intensively pursuing production. Champion wants to ensure that the quantity of merchandise is sufficient for the needs of football fans who want to have mementos of this grand tournament in which 24 countries are participating.

In the future, U-17 World Cup merchandise will not only be sold at Juaraga outlets (FX, Sarinah, and 18 Electronic City stores) or their official website, but in the stadium area which is the tournament venue where there will be a special merchandise outlet at the Jakarta International Stadium. (Jakarta), Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (Surabaya), and Manahan Stadium (Solo).

“We have placed our merchandise outlets in areas around the stadium that are easily accessible to the public. We hope that this collaboration with Champion, who is FIFA’s official partner in merchandise matters, can revive the people’s economy, considering that the goods they produce come from many MSMEs. The presence of merchandise will be another aspect of enlivening the event tournament,” said Marsal Masita, Head of Marketing LOC U-17 World Cup.

The U-17 World Cup takes place from 10 November to 2 December, and the Indonesian U-17 National Team as hosts joins Group A with Ecuador, Morocco and Panama. The team coached by the Bima Sakti coach will play all the group stage matches at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya.