Tyrannosaurus rex remains on the throne as the great predator of all time. About 12 meters long and almost six meters high, it could exert up to six tons of pressure with a bite from its powerful jaw of 60 sharp teeth, able to split a car in half. However, for one of the most fearsome beasts that has ever existed on Earth, it has been the subject of endless ridicule in memes. Basically because of a curious body characteristic: his short and useless arms.

Why were they so small? Science has come up with several theories.

Scientists have been racking their brains trying to figure out the mystery since archaeologist Barnum Brown unearthed the first complete T. rex skeleton in 1904. And of course, the enigma is even more complicated to solve considering that this creature is 68 million years old. Still, it hasn’t deterred scientists from searching for its evolutionary benefits. Hypotheses range from grabbing the female during sex to a solution to not bite themselves. What is clear is that their ancestors had larger arms, so there is a clear selective evolution that caused their limbs to shrink.

Some paleontologists even propose that the arms had no function. They were too short, they couldn’t touch each other or reach their mouths, and their mobility was so limited that they couldn’t stretch very far, either forward or upward.

In 2022, research from the University of Berkeley led by paleontologist Kevin Padian and published in the journal Acta Palaeontologica Polonica, suggested that the arms of Tyrannosaurus rex shortened over time. to prevent accidental or intentional amputationl. That way, when a herd of T. rex gathered on a carcass to feed on their enormous heads and powerful jaws, they wouldn’t sever their own limbs in the process.

Imagine a hunt of that magnitude and several adult T. rex swarming around the victim tearing and shredding its flesh. It would not be advantageous to have loose limbs that They could also suffer cuts. Padian hypothesizes that natural selection favored shorter forelimbs, as arms were of little use to carnivores. However, it is known that their arms were quite strong: analyzes have shown that the arm of a T. rex could lift 400 pounds, despite being quite useless in coordination.





Henry Fairfield Osborn, who described and named T. rex, hypothesized that short arms could have been “pectoral clamps”, limbs that held the female in place during copulation. Something similar to the pelvic snaps of some sharks and rays, which are modified fins. But there is no evidence about it. Additionally, females have the same limbs and the arms are very close to the body, so it is not clear how they would be effective in supporting or surrounding another such large animal.

Other scientists have theorized that the arms were used as leverage for T. rex to lift itself off the ground in the event of a fall. Like a cane. Or, perhaps, they slept in such a way that They had to have a way to stand up again. Other paleontologists believe the arms were used to grab writhing prey before being dispatched. Steven Stanley of the University of Hawaii at Manoa noted that they were like claws, capable of slashing and inflicting fatal wounds on prey.

However, the hypothesis that has gained the most weight apart from avoiding accidental amputation is the one related to allometric growth. This is the uneven evolution of the organs of an animal. We see this uneven rhythm of the body in humans themselves and most vertebrates. Babies’ limbs, for example, grow larger than their heads, which are usually quite large at birth.

Finally, there are those who maintain that they are vestigial: an evolutionary remnant. The arms were simply no longer necessary, like the wings of today’s flightless birds, such as ostriches and emus. As discussed in this National Geographic article, sometimes evolution works by subtraction. Things are stripped away, not added.. Older organisms had more segments, so there is a constant loss of elements. That is, if a simple organism survives its environment, it endures. However, none of these theories and speculations appear to have been completely proven.

Images: Wikimedia Commons | Berkeley University

