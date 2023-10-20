Nowadays, many people seem to have one thing clear: most of the devices that come on the market do not last as long as those before. For whatever reasons, some electronic devices give the impression of having a limited useful life, especially the most sophisticated ones, as is the case with Apple products.

When talking about the iPhone, one of the issues that seems to concern the apple company’s consumers the most is the batteries.

If you are also one of the brand’s users, you may like to know that there are tricks to avoid damaging your iPhone’s battery, as experts on social networks seem to point out. One in particular related to a typical action that everyone does when charging the iPhone battery.

By now, you’re probably aware that iPhone batteries not only wear out over time, but they can become damaged more quickly than you would like. A particularly annoying inconvenience for the daily use of successful devices.

Well, many times it is the users themselves who give interesting clues on how to avoid damaging the battery of your iPhone. Especially in aspects that are not purely technical, but rather depend specifically on the use you give to your mobile phone and its accessories.

Closing apps may be damaging your iPhone battery

On this occasion it was the user Seba Urban who, through TikTok, has alerted many iPhone users with a conclusion that, to tell the truth, It seems to fit fully with the recommendations that are usually made from Apple, but as a general rule they are not taken into account too much. What’s more, they usually generate doubts in almost all consumers.

The issue in question has to do with applications, and the effect that continually closing them has on the battery of iPhone phones. According to him, with this practice “You are giving more work to your mobile battery, which every time has to reload the applications from scratch”.

That is why his words are clear about what to do about it: “leave the applications open, the system only takes care of keeping them paused and thus not wasting resources.”

A trick that seems to fit the iPhone design, which It does not allow you to close all applications together at onceand with Apple’s own official recommendations, which urge you to close applications only when they hang and do not respond.

A new trick, so to speak, that joins the ones known to everyone, and which has to do with not letting the battery run out completely before you recharge it again, not subjecting it to especially high temperatures or keep software appropriately updated.

Although there are no miracles, and many times things break down no matter how careful you are, being responsible in These types of actions can make your battery last longerand above all it works better.