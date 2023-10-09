loading…

China continues to develop sophisticated submarines that are capable of defeating the US. Photo/Reuters

BEIJING – The submarine arms race is intensifying as China begins production of a new generation of nuclear-armed submarines. It is for the first time expected to pose a challenge to growing US and allied efforts to track the submarine.

Analysts and regional defense attaches say growing evidence suggests China is on track to field Type 096 ballistic missile submarines before the end of the decade, with breakthroughs in such submarines helped in part by Russian technology.

Here are 7 reasons why the Type 096 submarine developed by China is a nightmare for the US.

1. Has the Best Stealth Technology in the World



Photo/Reuters

Research discussed at a conference in May at the US Naval War College and published in August by the college’s China Maritime Studies Institute predicted that the new ships would be much harder to monitor. The conclusion is credible, according to seven analysts and three military attachés based in Asia.

“A Type 096 aircraft would be a nightmare,” said retired submariner and naval technical intelligence analyst Christopher Carlson, one of the researchers, as reported by Reuters. “They will be very, very difficult to detect.”

2. Has Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missiles

Covert efforts to track China’s nuclear-powered and armed ballistic missile submarines, known as SSBNs, are one of the main drivers of increased deployment and contingency planning by the US Navy and other militaries in the Indo-Pacific region. That push is expected to increase when the Type 096 enters service.

The Chinese Navy routinely carries out heavily armed nuclear deterrence patrols with older Type 094 ships off Hainan Island in the South China Sea. That was the Pentagon report in November, similar to patrols carried out over the years by the United States, Britain, Russia and France.

But the Type 094, which carries China’s most advanced submarine-launched JL-3 missiles, is considered relatively noisy and a major obstacle for military submarines.

3. Designed and Developed for 50 Years



Photo/Reuters

The paper notes that the Type 096 submarine will be compared to advanced Russian submarines in terms of stealth, sensors, and weapons. It said the increased capabilities would have “profound” implications for the US and its allies in the Indo-Pacific.

Based in part on Chinese military journals, internal speeches by senior People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officers, and patent data, the paper charts more than 50 years of the PLA Navy’s often glacial nuclear submarine development.

It contains satellite imagery taken in November at China’s new shipyard in Huludao showing parts of a pressurized hull for a large submarine under construction. This puts the construction of these ships on schedule so that the ships can be operational by 2030, according to the schedule stated in the Pentagon’s annual report on the Chinese military.

4. Imitate Russian Technology

The research also details potential breakthroughs in certain areas, including jet pump drives and internal dampening devices, based on “copycat innovations” of Russian technology.