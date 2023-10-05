After more time with an iPhone 15 Pro in hand, I’ll tell you which are the best features that have convinced me the most.

After my analysis of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, it was clear to me that an update will have to be done in the future, especially due to some problems that many people have encountered, such as overheating, which is supposed to be solved with a software update. But this time I want to tell you the best about the iPhone 15 Pro, the features that I liked the most.

The new iPhone 15 Pro y Pro Max They have a lot to offer, but there are specifically 3 features that, for me, have become the ones that define this mobile and are the best changes or details that make it deserve the title of “best iPhone you can buy.”

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 5x zoom remains its best feature

Neither the increase in performance or the action button, which also, for me, the best thing about the iPhone 15 Pro is the exclusive feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, its 5x zoom camera.

It is by no means the first mobile phone with an optical zoom of this type, but it is the first iPhone to have it and as happened when Apple introduced the 3x zoom, it is the best camera you can use to take portraits.

The quality of the camera is excellent, despite being a 12 megapixel sensor and not 48 megapixels like its main sensor. During these last two weeks I have found myself taking many more photos with zoom, which undoubtedly has something to do with it being the big news.

The action button is more versatile than it seems: use Shortcuts

The action button, which replaces the iPhone’s mute switch, is much more than a button to open the camera or turn on the flashlight. My recommendation is that you get into the complicated, but interesting world of Shortcuts.

At first, as I said in my review, I put it as a camera shortcut button, which I think is the feature that most people will use, but if you use Shortcuts, I recommend that you set an action each time you press it.

For example, when I press the action button and I’m at home it opens a Shortcut that turns off all the lights that I have synced in the Home application, and also turns on my surveillance camera system. If I press it and I’m not at home, what it does is send a message to my partner with an estimate of how long it will take me to get home.