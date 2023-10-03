Supercells, megahail, tornadoes, storms Olga, Petar and Rea are some of the ingredients of this two-faced Italian summer, which has seen the North swept by numerous extreme events, the Center-South long crushed under the scorching shield of the North African Anticyclone.

How did summer 2023 go from the point of view of atmospheric circulation? What were the differences with the summer of 2022 and what were the anomalies compared to the last twenty years? Which model predicted its dynamics best? To study these aspects, as usual we applied the “Weather Typing”, a technique for classifying atmospheric circulation configurations, created by exploiting the learning, recognition and classification capabilities of an artificial neural network called SOM (Self Organizing Map), or Kohonen map.

Figure 1 shows the configuration of sea level pressure and geopotential at 500 hPa of the twelve atmospheric circulation patterns, which we can call “Circulation Types“ (TC), identified by the neural network for the geographical domain centered on Italy. The distribution of the TCs within the two images, which we can define as “maps”, is not random: it is the result of complex processing carried out by the neural network which, starting from TC1, positioned the TCs closer to each other the closer similar characteristics.

Fig. 1 – Configurations of the pressure at sea level (left) and the geopotential at 500 hPa (right) of the twelve Circulation Types (TC) identified by the neural network. The data is standardized. The colors from green to purple represent positive values ​​(“high pressure”), the colors from white to blue represent negative values ​​(“low pressure”). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

Based on the prevailing circulatory characteristic, we have assigned an identifying name to each of the twelve TCs, reported in the text and in the figures that follow.

The summer season in the twenty-year period 2003-2022

Present on average for 15 days, over the last twenty years TC3-Depressione_Padana has been the most frequent type of circulation during the summer (figure 2). It corresponds to the flow of fresh air of Atlantic origin over Central Europe which, touching the Alps and triggering even violent storm phenomena in Northern Italy, interrupts, at least in this part of the Peninsula, the heat and stable weather associated with the various anticyclonic TCs, including TC11-North African_Anticyclone, the most frequent. TC1-Mistral and TC2-Depressione_Egeo are also associated with the arrival of air of Atlantic origin over Italy, but these are air masses coming from higher latitudes which, following steeper trajectories, manage to break into the depths of the area Mediterranean, sometimes in the form of stormy winds and Föhn between Piedmont and Lombardy.

Fig.2 – Average number of days of summer presence of each Circulation Type (TC) in the twenty-year period 2003-2022. Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

During the summer, however, it is relatively rare to encounter TC4-Depressione Ligure, the wettest TC together with TC8-Scirocco, potentially responsible for severe bad weather and floods in the Northwest. However, the cyclogenesis on the Ligurian Sea with which it is associated has seen a statistically significant summer increase in the last twenty years (figure 3), unlike TC3_Depressione_Padana, which has been in significant decline.

Fig.3 – Number of days of presence and linear trend of TC3-Depressione_Padana (lilac) and TC4-Depressione_Liguree (black) in the summer seasons from 2003 to 2022. Credits Meteo Expert – IconaClima

The summer of 2023 and comparison with 2022

Table 1 shows the number of days of presence of each Circulation Type in the meteorological summer (1 June – 31 August) of 2022 and in that of 2023. Last year, the persistent TC9-Blocking Anticyclone, usually very frequent in the cold semester, it was the dominant pattern, touching the seasonal presence record of 2018 and 2006, and contributing significantly to worsening the heavy water deficit in the northern regions. With 9 fewer days of presence compared to 2022, this summer TC9 remained much more secluded and close to its seasonal average, while TC11-Anticiclone_Nordafricano dominated the atmospheric circulation, with a good two weeks more presence than last year last and only one day less than the summer frequency record of the twenty-year period 2003-2022, achieved in 2017 with 20 days. The presence of TC3-Depressione_Padana is slightly lower, very frequent this year, in contrast to the trend of the twenty-year period, and with 10 more days of presence compared to the summer of 2022.

Tab. 1 – Number of days of presence of each Circulation Type in the meteorological summer 2022 (green) and in the 2023 season (lilac). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

Figure 4 shows the anomalies in the frequency of the twelve TCs compared to the seasonal average of the twenty-year period 2003-2022 and clearly highlights the marked difference between the summer of 2022 and the one recently concluded. In particular, for 2023 the notable positive anomaly of TC11-Anticyclone_North African stands out (+9 days, equal to 96% more days) and the negative anomaly of TC1-Mistral (-5 days, equal to 56% more days less). The positive anomaly of TC3-Depressione_Padana in the summer of 2023 is very evident, although very limited, in sharp contrast with the defect of 2022: if we exclude 2020, to see a positive anomaly of this TC we need to go back in time of almost ten years.

Fig. 4 – Anomalies in the frequency of each Circulation Type (TC) in the meteorological summer 2022 (left) and in 2023 (right), compared to the seasonal average for the twenty-year period 2003-2022. Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima.

TC3-Depressione_Padana, which appeared for the first time only on 30 June, was the absolute protagonist of the frequent episodes of bad weather that hit Northern Italy in July and the first days of August (figure 5). Among them, many episodes of strong intensity, such as the thunderstorms in the North-East accompanied by hail of exceptional dimensions between 18 and 19 July, the extreme phenomena linked to the development of supercells in the black week of Lombardy, in particular of Brianza and the city of Milan, between 20 and 25 July, until the Petar storm of 4 and 5 August, so named by the Meteorological Service of the Air Force as part of the European project “Storm Naming”.

Fig. 5 – Daily sequence of the twelve circulation types (TC) observed at 12 UTC during the meteorological summer 2023. The TCs associated with storms Olga, Petar and Rea, so named by the Air Force Meteorological Service in within the European Storm Naming project.

Petar was not the only storm of this turbulent summer: in fact, it was preceded by storm Olga, associated with TC1-Maestrale, which violently hit central-southern Italy between 14 and 15 June, and followed, between 27 and 28 August, by cyclone Rea, with a minimum on the Ligurian Sea (TC4-Depressione_Ligure) and particularly intense effects in terms of wind and quantities of rain, especially on the western sectors, between Piedmont, Liguria and Sardinia (figure 6).

Fig.6- 28 August 2023: storm Rea. (a) 12 UTC image from the meteorological satellite, (b) 12 UTC analysis from the Meteo Expert MIX model: sea level pressure and ten meter winds; the length of the arrow located under the map corresponds to a wind speed of 20 m/s, (c) daily rainfall derived from surveys of the MeteoNetwork station network, integrated with GPM satellite estimates (https://www.nasa.gov/ mission_pages/GPM/main/index.html). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

After some timid attempts to reach the northern regions during the troubled month of July, in the interval between Petar and Rea the North African Anticyclone managed to embrace the entire Peninsula and consolidate, bringing everywhere a long period of stable and warm weather dominated by classic “bell” configuration with slightly inclined southwest-northeast axis of TC11-Anticyclone_Northafricano, never persisted like this (seven consecutive days of presence) in the twenty-year period of reference, not only during the summer, but also in the other seasons.

ECMWF vs GFS: the performance of weather forecasting models

Which meteorological forecasting model was able to predict with greater accuracy the alternation of the various patterns of atmospheric circulation in the short and medium term? To answer this question we can rely on the measurement of the distance (and therefore the “similarity”) between TCs in the map processed by the neural network: as we have seen, the closer two TCs are to each other in the map, the more similar they are to each other. With good approximation it is thus possible to obtain the distance between the predicted TC and the observed TC, and express the degree of quality of the prediction in terms of deviation from the maximum possible error condition. We will therefore have a forecast quality of 100% when the predicted TC and the observed TC coincide, so their distance on the SOM map is equal to zero.

Figure 7 shows the daily forecast quality of the European ECMWF model and the American GFS model, both for the short term (+24 hours of forecast) and for the longest term available (+168 hours of forecast, one week). In the short term the performance of the two global models was almost perfect, apart from some minor errors mainly by GFS, mainly in the first half of the season.

Fig. 7 – Daily quality of the Circulation Type forecast processed by the European ECMWF model (red) and the American GFS model (blue), in the short term (+24 hours forecast, top) and in the longest term available (+ 168 hour forecast, below). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

The forecasts for the medium term (+168 hours) naturally put the models’ ability to the test, which managed to produce perfect forecasts for summer 2023 in just over a third of the days: in 37% ECMWF, in 34 % GFS. However, the latter committed more serious errors than ECMWF, in particular on 13 and 14 June, the days of the development and impact on Italy of storm Olga, but also on 7 July and around mid-August, on the occasion of the flood in Bardonecchia on 13 August and intense convective phenomena in nearby Turin on 16 August. In general, ECMWF forecasts were on average more accurate than those of GFS both in the short term and, above all, from the fourth day onwards (figure 8).

Fig. 8 – Overall forecast quality of atmospheric circulation patterns for the ECMWF model (red) and for the GFS model (blue), from + 24 hours of forecast to + 168 hours of forecast (one week). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

The “Weather Typing” technique does not end here: it can be used for countless other applications. For example, it can be a useful tool to evaluate the ability of models to predict some meteorological parameters, such as temperature and rainfall, under different atmospheric circulation patterns, and it can be used to correct the forecast depending on the type of circulation , improving the performance of the model: some of the applications that Meteo Expert has developed.