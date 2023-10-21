On Friday evening the radical Palestinian group Hamas freed for the first time two people taken hostage last October 7 during the unprecedented attack carried out against Israel: they are two American women, Judith and Natalie Raanan, mother and daughter aged 59 and 17 respectively years. They were handed over to the Israeli army on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, and were then taken to a military base where they saw their families and talked on the phone with US President Joe Biden. Their release was mediated by Qatar, although it is currently unclear what role the country had in the negotiations. An anonymous source told the New York Times that Hamas would not ask for anything in exchange for the release of the two women, but there was no official confirmation.

Judith and Nathalie Raanan live in the city of Evanston, in the northern suburbs of Chicago, in the US state of Illinois. However, Judith Raanan, her mother, was born in Holon, a city about 10 kilometers south of Tel Aviv, and she lived for several years in Israel before moving to the United States. In Chicago she frequents the local Jewish community and works as a healthcare technician, while in her free time she dedicates herself to painting. Nathalie Raanan, on the other hand, recently graduated, and had decided to take a gap year to understand how to continue her studies.

In September the two left for a trip to Israel to celebrate their daughter’s high school graduation and visit some relatives who live in the country, including Judith Raanan’s younger sister and older brother. On October 7, the day of the ferocious attack by Hamas against Israel, the two women were in the Nahal Oz kibbutz, a few kilometers from the Gaza Strip, to celebrate the eighty-fifth birthday of Judith’s mother, Tamar Levitan (the grandmother of Nathalie). The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that they were staying in an apartment very close to the border with Gaza.

Levitan told Haaretz that on October 7 he began hearing the sound of rockets fired by Hamas at Israel at 6:10 in the morning. The Hamas militiamen had reached Nahal Oz shortly after, and the inhabitants had received messages inviting them to “close the door, the windows, the shutters” and go to the safe room of their home, because there were “terrorists in the area”.

Levitan had tried to inform his daughter, but she didn’t use the phone because October 7 was Saturday, the sacred day in the Jewish religion in which believers observe rest. He then spoke by message with Nathalie, her niece, telling her that what was happening was “more important than Shabbat”, i.e. the celebration of Saturday. Levitan then lost contact with the two women.

The Israeli army had arrived on the kibbutz in the afternoon and began evacuating all the residents, but Judith and Nathalie had not shown up at the meeting point. The doors of their apartment were broken, there were clothes on the floor but no blood stains: “We understood that they had been kidnapped,” Levitan told Haaretz.

The family and the Jewish community that Judith frequented in Illinois immediately took action to try to free the two women: they informed the US embassy in Israel, albeit with some difficulty, given that the Hamas militiamen had also taken away their passports of the two women. Then they contacted members of Congress, handed over DNA samples and spoke to the Israeli army. Judith Raanan’s brother, who lives in Israel, had also spoken via video call with Biden.

Beyond contacts with the authorities, the Raanan family had no direct contact with the two abducted women for almost two weeks, until their release.

Judith and Nathalie Raanan are two of more than 200 people taken hostage by Hamas, including 20 minors. The group said on Friday that most of them are still alive, and after the release of the two women, diplomatic efforts are likely to intensify to free as many people as possible.