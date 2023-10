It seems that the application Twitch for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles will be discontinued and removed January 31, 2024.

It’s unclear why Amazon has decided to get rid of the app on Nintendo Switch. However, it has become clear that will no longer be available.

We will be attentive in case anything else is shared about it. Meanwhile, on the website you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

Fuente.