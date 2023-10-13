He had not agreed with Inzaghi since last winter, but the coach would have liked to confirm it. On the 29th the meeting at San Siro with former teammates and fans

Davide Stoppini

13 October – MILAN

Lukaku has chosen not to wear the Inter shirt anymore. Him, no one else for him. But it is at least curious that until June 13, three days after the final in Istanbul, he had not communicated his decision to Romelu. Because perhaps Lukaku had problems with Simone Inzaghi and was already negotiating with other clubs. However, Romelu wrote this on Instagram, to console the Nerazzurri fans 72 hours after the defeat against City: «It’s a shitty feeling for all of us who love this beautiful club… But Inter is still hungry and we will return to fight with the hope to one day reach that moment in which history is written.” And then you can’t listen to God and mammon, to Lukaku and Romelu. You have to choose. We have to decide. The truth is that the Belgian played on two tables for as long as he could. He dribbled as long as there was a chance. Then, in mid-July, he had to come out of hiding. With Inter. With his (now ex) companions. With Roc Nation, which had prepared a permanent deal with Inter and then was forced to say goodbye to its former image man. The one for which, only three months earlier, she had exposed herself complete with an advertising campaign in support of the racism suffered in Turin in the Italian Cup.

THE DROP

—

Lukaku – Inter understood this later – was talking to at least two other clubs well before the Champions League final. Probably even before the two semi-finals with Milan. With which companies? With Juventus, of course, because of the strong esteem of Massimiliano Allegri. And even with Milan, even city rivals Inter for whom he himself (or rather, no, Romelu) professed love. The reasons can be discussed for a long time. Certainly love never broke out between Lukaku and Inzaghi. In truth, more from the Belgian than from the coach, who instead, when planning 2023-24, had put Big Rom at the top of his market desires. Romelu complained about the coach already at the beginning of 2023, because he was unhappy with a job that didn’t allow him to get into shape. Then the phase of fixed alternation with Dzeko began. Lukaku was convinced that sooner or later he would be the one to win the most important showcase, namely the Champions League. And perhaps he must have interpreted this way more than one conversation he had with Inzaghi over the last two months of the season. Istanbul is the drop. Everything happens in the days before the final. Inter plays their last championship match in Turin on Saturday 3 June. Lukaku plays 90 minutes and understands that in Istanbul there will only be the bench for him. And then two things happen. The first, the request for additional rest compared to his teammates, because he was tired. The second: in the week leading up to June 10th Lukaku trained without the right intensity, even with curious attitudes according to those who frequented Appiano Gentile with him in those days.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

THE VOICES

—

The bench becomes reality, the failed goals once he entered the pitch remain in history. Perhaps it is not right to listen to the persistent rumors according to which Lukaku imagined a sacking of Inzaghi, or of the coach who, according to him, did not consider him central to the project. Maybe the Belgian was disappointed because the club, according to him, communicated to him late that they wanted to confirm him and not Dzeko. The days pass. The companions… are getting married. For example Dimarco, a great friend of his. It’s June 24th, strangely Lukaku is absent from the wedding, without having communicated it either to the groom or to other companions: it would have been difficult, perhaps, to explain. There are those who are starting to understand, within Inter. But no one wants to fully believe, despite the somewhat suspicious movements of the lawyer Ledure. Inter moves forward. She doesn’t even give Thuram the number 9 shirt right away, because she’s still convinced she’ll get to the Belgian. But Lukaku was already “gone”. Not Romelu, who curiously sent the managers videos of him training on the beach from Turkey where he was on holiday. Lukaku, on the other hand, didn’t answer the phone when the sporting director Ausilio and his teammates – Lautaro above all – tried to call him. But this is a known story. We are now in October. We might as well wait until the 29th, the day we return to San Siro. The return of Romelu and Lukaku. Both together. And it will be curious, not just because of the fans’ boos.

October 13 – 1.04pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED