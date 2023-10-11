Have you heard of the Flipper Zero? It’s a compact device that resembles a tamagotchi of yesteryear, but includes a wide range of hacking features.

It has a 1.4-inch monochrome LCD screen and has a virtual pet in the shape of a dolphin, which changes its appearance depending on the actions you take.

This device is so popular because despite its small dimensions, it allows you to copy, read and emulate RFID and NFC tags. It also acts as a remote control and also emulates digital keys through infrared signals.

However, social media has been flooded with misinformation about the Flipper Zero. It should be noted that although It is not a sophisticated computer that hacks anything in secondsthat doesn’t mean it doesn’t have interesting uses.

This is what you can do with the Flipper Zero

In a world where wireless technology plays a crucial role, the tamagotchi for hackers has gained followers for its ability to interact with multiple systems and devices.

Among the wonders it can do is being able to capture and transmit wireless codes, making it a powerful tool for operating devices such as remote controls, garage doors, IoT sensors, and access control systems.

The same way, It is effective as an infrared transmitter, so it can send similar signals as your Smart TV remote control does. And thanks to its extensive code library, its functionality expands even further.

Another strong point that Flipper Zero does perfectly is script automation across multiple platforms. Just as you read, Its versatility is capable of automating tasks, but above all processes using commands written in DuckyScript.

Do you need to emit electrical signals? Hacker toy can act as a signal generatorbeing useful for various applications, such as the simulation of an ABS module in a car, this to know that all the wiring works correctly.

It is important to mention that this device is not limited only to emitting signals, it is also capable of impersonating Apple AirTags and sending multiple notifications that threaten the security of the iPhone, which can leave it practically unusable, it is like a DDoS attack. of notifications.

It has other uses, such as the ability to clone NFC cards and use them as Amiibos in your games, this way you can unlock special rewards and challenges that were previously out of your reach.

But that’s not all, with the latest update, the Flipper Zero now incorporates an application store, in which a world of opportunities opens up for users.

Previously, accessing additional utilities required a visit to GitHub and programming knowledge, but now, anyone can enjoy applications designed specifically for this device. This way you can explore new experiences.

Limitations of Flipper Zero, the tamagotchi for hackers

While it is an impressive tool with a wide range of capabilities, it is important to understand its limitations to use it responsibly and avoid unrealistic expectations.

First of all, it is essential to remember that the device is not some kind of magic wand that can hack any system at will. Although it is versatile, it cannot perform illegal actions or bypass extreme security measures.

It means that you should not expect it to be able to breach highly protected, encrypted or advanced security systems.

It should be noted that this is not a piece of equipment for beginners, and it is highly recommended that you understand how it really works before attempting to use it. Likewise, consider that it does not guarantee success in all situations, since compatibility and effectiveness may vary depending on the target team and circumstances.

On the other hand, Flipper Zero should not be used for illegal or harmful purposes. Applying it for criminal activities, such as identity theft or unauthorized access to systems, is strictly prohibited and can have serious legal consequences.

Flipper Zero is a powerful but not infallible tool. However, it is important to note that you cannot carry out any of the malicious actions that have spread on social media in recent weeks, as this is false information.