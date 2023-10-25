Kenjaku could be defeated by this controversial sorcerer.

Chapter 239 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has given indications that this unexpected sorcerer could defeat Kenjaku.

Each chapter of the most recent arc of Jujutsu Kaisen has been a whole swing of emotions, since this saga has brought with it very shocking moments that have given an unexpected direction to this story, because Gege Akutami His pulse has not trembled to generate an atmosphere of great uncertainty.

After the shocking death of Satoru Gojo, humanity and the world of sorcery hang by a thread, since with the disappearance of this sorcerer, The chances of defeating Sukuna and Kenjaku are minimalsince the plans of both villains have gone perfectly, which has made it almost impossible to stop them.

However, the most recent chapter of the manga has decided to bring Kenjaku back into actionwho had not made an appearance since the beginning of Sukuna and Gojo’s battle, but that is not the only interesting thing that this episode has shown, since with the return of this villain there have been indications that this could be defeated by a very unexpected charactera detail that has generated high expectations among fans.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #239 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Kenjaku could be defeated by Fumihiko Takaba

It is well known that Kenjaku is one of the most powerful curses in Jujutsu Kaisen, so it is extremely difficult to confront this villain, who He has enough experience and power to emerge victorious from every situation.as has been evidenced during the current arc.

However, the unbeatability of Kenjaku It could be about to end, since the most recent chapter has focused again on this villain, who had several chapters out of the spotlight, so many were wondering what had happened to him, and in this episode we could see that The controversial antagonist could have met his nemesis and in the most unexpected way.

During the most recent chapter, Kenjaku se ha topado con Fumihiko Takabaone of the most peculiar and irreverent sorcerers in the series, since both have started a confrontation in which the controversial villain has surprised by Takaba’s cursed techniquewho has emerged unscathed from the attack of the ancient shaman.

Kenjaku was surprised by Takaba’s resistance.because he cannot believe that his attack has not caused him any type of damage, a detail that could insinuate that This irreverent sorcerer would be able to defeat the powerful villainand Takaba’s cursed technique is very interesting, since it allows him to make anything happens as long as he thinks it’s funwhich is complemented by the personality of this individual, who is characterized as a “comedian.”

In fact, When Takaba’s technique was shown for the first time, it was hinted that it would allow him to fight Gojo.foreshadowing that his versatile ability is one of the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisenwhich unexpectedly makes him one of the sorcerers with increased chance of beating Kenjakuas has been demonstrated in this chapter.

Obviously, this will not be an easy task, since Kenjaku has distinguished himself by being almost invinciblesince this villain He always has an ace up his sleeve to get his wayproving to be very methodical when fighting, so he could take advantage of the weaknesses of Takaba’s cursed technique to reverse this situation.

It should be noted that Jujutsu Kaisen has very beloved characters and others that are somewhat peculiar and hilarious, since in the Cursed Games arc New sorcerers were introduced who quickly attracted attention, such as Takaba.one of those who has stood out the most from the rest, both for his personality and for his cursed technique, which apparently gives him a wide advantage over Kenjaku.

It remains to wait for the plot to develop see if Kenjaku will be defeated by Takabawho could hilariously take an unexpected victory against the controversial villain.

