The legendary photograph Lunch at the Top of a Skyscraper, taken on September 20, 1932 in New York, was published in the New York Herald-Tribune on October 2, 1932. These are practically the only two true facts that we know about one of the most viewed and best-selling photographs in history.

An image that not only impacts due to its visual force and its anachronism: today it would be impossible to capture, since it would be considered suicidal. It also has an important load of symbolism. In the midst of the Great Depression, it has been used as a symbol of the rebirth of the United States, and the entire world.

It is a photograph full of secrets. Who took the photo? Who are the people who appear in it? Is it a pose with models, or are they really workers who were having lunch on the beam? Are they really suspended 260 meters high without protection? We are going to try to reveal all these secrets, and some curiosities.

The official name of the photograph is Lunch Atop A Skyscraper, which can be translated as Lunch on the top of a skyscraper, or Lunch on the skyscraper. Contrary to what many people believe, it is not a photograph of the construction of the Empire State Building.. It is a fairly common error that has crept into some writings about the most famous photograph in history.

The photo has no trick

Wikimedia Commons

The first thing you need to know is that it does not have any type of trick or special effect. The people seen in the image are actually sitting on the beam hanging at a high height, without any type of protection..

It’s one of the reasons it impacts us today. The large New York skyscrapers built in the 1920s and 1930s were built with little protection for workers. Although there are no official figures because they were hidden, fatal accidents were frequent.

It’s a publicity photo

Wikimedia Commons

The first secret that must be revealed is that it is not a spontaneous photo. It’s a publicity photo that was taken to promote the building they were building.. But that doesn’t take away any merit from the capture. The men who appear are real workers on the construction site and as we say, they do not wear any type of protection.

No actor or model could have shown that naturalness and carelessness while sitting on a beam suspended 260 meters above the ground. They were experienced bricklayers, accustomed to heights, who had been building the almost finished building for years.

30 Rockefeller Plaza

Wikimedia Commons

The skyscraper they were building is one of the most legendary in New York. This is the RCA building in Rockefeller Centerwhich in 1988 was renamed the GE Building, following the purchase of RCA by General Electric, and in 2015 it was renamed the Comcast Building.

It is an Art Deco-style skyscraper that was completed in 1933, just a few months after the photo was taken. With its 260 meters and 70 floors, it was one of the tallest in New York. The photo was taken on the 69th floor.

Currently, it is the 28th tallest skyscraper in New York. The World Trump Tower, belonging to former United States President Donald Trump, exceeds it by two meters.

Comcast Building is famous for being the world headquarters of NBC, the famous North American television network, and the American Radio Corporation (RCA).. Legendary television programs such as Saturday Night Live, NBC Sports, or The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have been recorded inside.

Its location, number 30 Rockefeller Plaza, gave its name to the famous sitcom 30 Rock, known in Spain as Rockefeller Plaza, and starring Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin. The exterior scenes are filmed on the outskirts of the skyscraper.

Photographer, anonymous?

Despite being one of the most popular photographs in historyand also one of the ones that has generated the most money, its author is not known.

In the 1930s, newspaper photographers did not have any type of recognition. They were simple anonymous workers who were in charge of taking photos to complement the news, but they were not given any value. Only some photographers paid by the newspapers saw their name next to the photo, something that did not happen with those sent by news agencies, as is the case.

For 70 years it was classified as an anonymous photobut in 2003 the family of photographer Charles Clyde Ebbets provided evidence that seems to confirm that he is the original author.

Charles Clyde Ebbets

Charles Clyde Ebbets was the Photographic Director of Rockefeller Center, there are photos of him with the workers of the original image, he kept a glass negative, he had the photo in his office and press clippings about it in his diary, and he has other very similar, in addition to other confirmed tests.

It cannot be 100% confirmed that the photo is his, but it seems most likely. No one else has claimed authorship. You can see a part of Ebbets’ photo collection on his official website Ebbets Photo-Graphics.

Despite everything, the Corbis Agency, which owned the rights to the image, continues to classify it as an anonymous photo, because there are photos with the same workers in other poses taken by other agencies, so it seems that there were several photographers taking photos that day In the same place.

Who are the workers?

Wikimedia Commons

As happened with the photographer, the New York Herald-Tribune also did not document the identity of the workers who appear in the mythical photograph.

The reality is that probably not even the company that hired them knew about it. New York’s skyscrapers at the turn of the century were built by immigrants who were paid a pittance for such dangerous work, with hardly any securityas you can see.

More than 40,000 people worked on the construction of the RCA Building and other skyscrapers at Rockefeller Plaza. Although dozens of those workers claimed to be in the photo when it became famous, the identity of only three of them has been proven.

The Irish documentary Men at Lunch identifies two Irish immigrants. Third from the left is Joseph Eckner, and third from the right is Joe Curtis. He was able to identify them because other photographs taken the same day were found, where his name did appear.

The first man on the right is a Slovak worker named Gustáv Popovič. In 1932 he sent a postcard to his wife with the photo, where he said: “Don’t worry, dear Mariška, as you can see I still have the bottle.”. He is the only worker who has a bottle in his hand.

The National American Indian Museum also claims to have recognized three Native Americans in the photo. But it is based on testimonies from his descendants, and there is no conclusive evidence.

The original negative

Corbis

What happened to the original photograph? Professional cameras of that time stored negatives on glass, instead of on photographic paper. This original negative, which you can see in the photo above, broke into several pieces. Luckily, several high-quality copies were created before this happened, which are the ones used in reproductions.

This original negative was stored in the Bettmann archive, which was part of the Acme Newspictures archive, which was acquired by the Corbis agency in 1995. They in turn sold it to Visual China Group in 2016. Its photos can be found on Gettyimages.

It was kept in a cave

Corbis

The original negative, along with millions of photos, ancient documents and other valuable material from the Corbis archive, were kept in a secure cave deep inside Iron Mountain, Pennsylvania, where they are preserved at a constant temperature.

One of the most profitable photos

As Mentalfloss explains, Lunch at the top of a skyscraper It is the best-selling photo in the entire Corbis archive in its entire history, while he had it in his possession. It sold an average of 100 copies a month, for more than 10 years.

Were they really 260 meters high?

As we have mentioned, the photo is not doctored, and the 11 men were actually on the beam, which protruded from the skyscraper at a great height, as can be deduced from the background.

But the screenshot does not show what is just below the beam. Taking into account the large number of photos from the time with a similar staging, and the tranquility shown by the workers, some photography experts believe that actually under the beam there could be a finished floor, which would cushion a possible fall. But it cannot be proven.

Who could have known, took the secret to the grave…