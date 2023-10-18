His name has gone down in history, as Leonidas challenged the brutal Persian army along with a small group of Spartans.

The name of Leonidas, the Spartan king who led the famous defense at the Thermopylae pass against the immense Persian army, is known to many people thanks to the film 300 by Zack Snyder. However, it is essential to separate historical reality from cinematic fiction. Since he was a real figure he was able to resist for three days in that battle, but unlike the movie, he was not a man in the best physical shape of him, since he was approximately 60 years old at that time. Still, Gerard Butler’s performance is memorable.

In the 5th century BC, Sparta was one of the most important city-states in Greece, with a society and focus on military life that set it apart from other cities such as Athens, Corinth and Thebes. Sparta lacked walls and acropolis, as it was surrounded by mountains and believed it did not need such defenses. Their society was completely oriented towards military life, and Spartan citizens, called homoioi, were trained from the age of seven in the agogé, the Spartan educational system that rejected individualism and focused on preparation for military life.

Spartan education was rigorous and began from birth.

Newborns were subjected to physical evaluations, and those deemed robust enough were given to their families, while those who did not meet the standards were abandoned. Children, from seven to twenty years old, lived in military barracks, where they were taught basic reading and writing and instructed in the use of weapons, discipline and blind obedience.

The path to becoming a Spartan soldier was fraught with difficulties, including lack of comforts such as diapers, exposure to sun and cold, and promoting resistance to fear. Girls also received state education in physical activities, such as athletics and wrestling, but their focus was on becoming mothers who would produce strong sons for the state.

The form of government in Sparta was unique.

They had two kings who shared power and were also priests of Zeus. This diarchy originated in mythology, where two twin brothers descended from Hercules ruled at the same time when they could not determine who was born first. This structure of government was adopted to prevent abuse of power by a dictatorial monarch.

Leonidas I, a diarch of Sparta, came from the Agiadian dynasty and assumed the throne in 490 BC at the age of 50. He married the daughter of his half-brother, Gorgo, and had at least one son, Plistarchus, who became king after his death.

Leonidas in 300

The famous Battle of Thermopylae took place in 480 BC after the Athenians inflicted a humiliating defeat on the Persians at the Battle of Marathon a decade earlier. Darius I, the monarch of the Achaemenid Empire, attempted to conquer Athens on the plain of Marathon, but the Athenians managed to defeat the Persians despite being outnumbered. Later, Xerxes I, the son of Darius, gathered a huge Persian army and marched into Greece to avenge his father’s defeat.

¿300 contra 1.000.000?

The exact size of the Persian army is debated, but modern estimates suggest around 200,000 men. Before the battle, Xerxes sent emissaries to Greek cities, demanding land and water as a symbol of submission to the Achaemenid Empire. Sparta and Athens responded defiantly, and this refusal led to the Battle of Thermopylae.

Leonidas and his 300 Spartans, accompanied by other Greek allies who in total were speculated to be around 2,000 people, confronted the Persian army at the narrow pass of Thermopylae, where the Persians’ numerical advantage was reduced due to limited space. Over three days of intense fighting, the Spartans held off the Persians, inflicting heavy casualties.

However, a Greek traitor named Ephialtes revealed to Xerxes a secret path that allowed the Persians to surround the Greek position. Despite the efforts of Leonidas and his men, they were eventually overwhelmed and massacred.

The defeat at Thermopylae was a blow to the Greeks, but they eventually managed to defeat the Persians in subsequent battles, recovering their territory and repelling the Persian invasion. Leonidas’ body was decapitated and his head was nailed to a stake by order of Xerxes.

After the Persian retreat, the Greeks recovered Leonidas’s body and buried him in Sparta, where a mausoleum was erected in his honor. Leonidas I and his 300 Spartans became a symbol of bravery and sacrifice in the history of Greece and the world.