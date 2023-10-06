You already know that the new Mario Kart from DreamWorks is not the only game from this brand on the way. DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue has been confirmed for on October 27 this afternoon for Nintendo Switch.

Trolls for Nintendo Switch

This is a title that is on its way to the hybrid console. According to what was shared, the game will arrive on the console on that date. Only players can save the Troll Kingdom from calamity in DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue! Players will travel through the magical world of the Trolls, from Poppy & Branch’s Pop Village to Barb’s Volcano Rock City and Cooper’s Vibe City, all to stop a melodic mastermind intent on altering the Trolls’ musical harmony forever.

They can play as Beloved Trolls characters like Poppy, Branch and more. Players can also create their own Troll to jump, explore, dance and master the art of “Hair-Jitsu”! For now we don’t have a trailer, but we do have the first screenshots:

What do you think? Does the title catch your attention? You can share it in the comments.

