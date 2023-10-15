The trolleys are divided into two categories: appendix and trailer. THE trolleys appendix They have a limit in size and load (600 kg) and can transport two “slender” motorbikes, such as cross motorbikes, or just one large displacement motorbike. They have numerous advantages: they do not require their own license plate, they are only noted in the registration document of the vehicle in question, they do not require insurance (only an integration), they do not have a braking system, they are not subject to a separate inspection, they do not require a different driving license, they do not limit the speed of the vehicle.

I towed trolleysI, on the other hand, are independent vehicles in all respects. They can transport multiple motorcycles but the vehicle and trailer together becomes a road train. So they have their own license plate and registration document; the braking system, are subject to inspection, pay an annual tax and must be insured separately. With the B license you can tow up to 750 kg of total weight at full load; in addition, BE and B96 licenses are required depending on the load. Finally, they must comply with the speed limits of trucks (80 km/h on the motorway). Today they have evolved. There are models with a platform that lowers to the ground thanks to a winch, making it very easy to load the motorbikes, an operation that can even be done by yourself.

And then there are the transversal models, with the motorbike mounted perpendicular to the car (camper or van); thus the overall dimensions are limited and maneuvers are facilitated since driving is normal and when reversing there is no need to countersteer.