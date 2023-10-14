We use Google Maps in our daily lives for practically everything. To find the best route to our destination, know which roads we should take or know which street to turn on to get to a restaurant. But it doesn’t always work correctly. And you can solve some problems by learning how to calibrate Google Maps on your mobile phone. We tell you how.

Google Maps uses a series of connections for the GPS to work correctly and this means that we can calibrate location and it will be more precise if we make some changes from the settings of our mobile phone, whether it is Android or an Apple phone.

From Google they explain how Maps finds your current location and it has three different sources: using GPS satellites to know your location within an approximate radius of 20 meters, using nearby Wi-Fi networks to know where you are or using your mobile data connection through cell towers that can locate you. But we can make the location more accurate and Google Maps more precise.

There are a series of basic tips that we can take into account if we want the location to be precise and take us on the correct route and it is recommended as long as you have mobile data activated and that you have WiFi activated if you want, as we have explained, Google can have all the information about where you are at that moment and not make the wrong street or

How to calibrate on Android

To calibrate and improve the location on Android we must go to the location settings of our mobile phone and from here search for the app that interests us.

We open the settings or the setting of the mobile phone We look for the section “location” among the options We will see a series of options Always allow Allow only while using the application Always ask Do not allow

Under the options we will find “use precise location” along with a button. This, indicates the mobile phone, will allow let the application locate you correctly and not approximately.

Make sure this switch is activated in your mobile phone settings.

Also, once we have done this, we have to calibrate the phone. As? we must calibrate the compass according to the advice given by Google itself. We open Google Maps and we must move the phone in a figure eight several times, always with the phone focused in the direction in which you are moving it.

On an iPhone

If you have an iPhone you can also calibrate the compass or improve the location of Google Maps also from the mobile phone settings and following a few very simple steps.

We go to Settings of the iPhone phone We access the Privacy and security section We look for the Location Services section Check that the location service is activated

Once you have done this, we have to look for Google Maps in the list of applications that have access to the phone’s location and click on it to open the details of the app.

When you are inside, tap “precise location” so that the phone allows you to improve your position and the iPhone allows Google to have better data about where you are.