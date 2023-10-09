When looking to save every month, the electricity bill also plays an important role. Every month you are surely looking at your electricity costs with a magnifying glass. Well, there are two tricks with which you can save, even if it is a little if you use the Movistar Plus+ decoder. Forget about unplugging it from the power, there is no need. By following these tips you can make it consume less light.

Surely if you want to save, you look for several ways to achieve it. For example, if you are one of the Movistar customers with a deco, there are two specific functions that you will like, a lot. Basically these are two options that not everyone with a decoder has the pleasure of knowing about. So you better take a quick look at these two tricks to use less electricity and don’t let it stay on all day.

The deco saving mode

The first configuration, or trick, that you can use in the Movistar Plus+ deco It is within your settings. Basically, this particular device gives the ability to users to adjust the shutdown mode. In fact, there is an eco mode or energy saving mode. With this you can make it turn off completely at night so as not to consume light.

The downside to this option is that when you go to turn it on again, it will take a little longer than usual. But there is no doubt that the energy saving mode of the Movistar decoder allows you to reduce energy consumption.

How is it configured? You just have to follow this series of steps from the settings menu of the blue operator device:

Turn on the decoder from Movistar. Enter the settings clicking on the gear icon. Within the settings, go to the option shutdown mode. Select the first function: Energy save mode. Put the option Activated.

But, as we said and the operator explains directly in its menu, “the energy saving mode allows you to reduce the consumption of the decoder when it is off, but it will take longer to start.” So you don’t have to panic if one day it takes longer to turn on.

Set automatic shutdown

In addition to the energy saving mode of the Movistar device, there is also another setting that you can change on your own at any time. It is exactly the automatic shutdown of the Movistar deco. Like a Smart TV, this particular device allows you to adjust the time at which it turns off on its own without you having to do anything.

After six hours of inactivity, the Movistar deco turns off automatically. And all with the aim of improving energy efficiency globally, since energy consumption is reduced. But, before it goes off, a warning goes off. If there is still no activity, after 15 minutes of the warning, the device will turn off by itself.

To activate this particular mode of the Movistar Plus+ decoder you have to follow these steps:

Turn on the Movistar decoder. Enter the settings of the operator’s device. Look for the tab shutdown mode.

Activate the Auto Power Off function.

Not only can you save energy every day by having it turn off automatically, but it also speeds up its performance. And all because by restarting the device, you can prevent it from starting to have power problems. In addition, as Movistar warns, “you will always have it updated.”