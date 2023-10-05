The trial began on Wednesday against cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, who was arrested last December after the collapse of FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, which he founded in 2019. Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF or “the king of cryptocurrencies,” he is accused of orchestrating one of the largest scams in US history, and faces seven criminal charges, including money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud.

In practice, SBF would have used the money that customers entrusted to FTX to live a luxurious life, buy million-dollar properties in the Bahamas, lavishly finance both the Democratic and Republican parties in view of the 2020 and 2022 elections and plug a gigantic hole in the balance sheet of an investment fund also owned by him, Alameda Research. It is one of the biggest scandals ever in the world of cryptocurrencies: due to its gravity and the effects it had on the sector it has been compared to the collapse of the Wall Street stock market in 2008, which started the great financial crisis of those years .

A cryptocurrency platform is a service that allows you to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and other related financial products. In recent years, many people (both investment experts and those who had never invested before) became convinced that investing in this type of product, often with a highly speculative value, was the easiest and fastest way to get rich. Before the scandal, FTX was one of the largest and most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, and Bankman-Fried was considered among the brightest and most forward-thinking entrepreneurs in the industry. Last November, a journalistic investigation revealed that FTX was not as financially solid as it was believed, and this had caused a crisis of confidence in the platform: many customers had tried to withdraw billions and billions of dollars of investments and savings held in cryptocurrencies. But FTX no longer had the money from the deposits, because Bankman-Fried had used them to finance election campaigns, purchase luxury goods and support the activities of Alameda Research. In total, FTX’s balance sheet was missing $8 billion, at which point the company filed for bankruptcy.

The case attracted a lot of political attention to the dangers of the profound lack of regulation in the cryptocurrency market: in the following months the topic was discussed with greater insistence by the government and in the US Congress and other countries, such as the United Kingdom, regulated some aspects . “SBF has emerged as a symbol of the unbridled arrogance and shady dealings that have transformed cryptocurrencies into a multibillion-dollar industry during the pandemic,” wrote the New York Times. “The trial will open a window into the wild west that fueled the cryptocurrency boom and attracted millions of novice investors, many of whom lost their savings when the market crashed. Lawyers on both sides are expected to lay bare the fraudulent and risky culture that surrounded FTX and analyze how often misleading advertising campaigns helped foster years of excitement around cryptocurrencies.”

It is very likely that Bankman-Fried will be indicted: Prosecutors have collected millions of pages of digital evidence, including text transcripts, financial documents and emails, to prove his guilt, and they plan to present around 1,300 documents at trial, which it should last six weeks. And the prosecutor’s office has already negotiated guilty pleas from four former close associates. Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and former Alameda Research executive, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. money. Gary Wang, another co-founder of FTX and Alameda Research, pleaded guilty to fraud charges in December.

Nishad Singh, who co-founded FTX with Bankman-Fried, admitted making millions of dollars in political contributions to Democrats and other left-wing organizations, for which he was later reimbursed. Ryan Salame, CEO of FTX Digital Markets, a Bahamas-based FTX subsidiary, instead donated more than $23 million to Republican candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, and was then reimbursed by FTX, which violates the law federal taxes on campaign finance. According to Damian Williams, the federal prosecutor who indicted Bankman-Fried just weeks after the collapse of FTX, «these contributions were disguised to pretend that they came from wealthy individuals, when in reality they were money stolen from clients of FTX and Alameda Research ” and “all this dirty money was used to allow Bankman-Fried to buy bipartisan influence and influence the direction of public policy in Washington.”

Except Salame, who risks 10 years in prison, all the other collaborators are cooperating with justice and will testify against Bankman-Fried in the coming weeks. Both the judge who is handling the case, Lewis A. Kaplan of the Southern District of New York, and the prosecutor Williams, have a long history of highly mediatized trials behind them. Williams previously served as prosecutor in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, and is responsible for recent corruption charges against the Democratic senator Robert Menendez. Kaplan also judged the case of the writer E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump, that of the activist Virginia Giuffrè against Prince Andrew and various cases involving members of the New York mafia. In the case of Bankman-Fried he has already shown himself inclined to comply with the requests of the prosecution rather than those of the defense, and various observers believe that the defense’s main strategy now is to wait for the verdict and appeal, based above all on the apparent Kaplan’s negative inclination towards the accused.

It is not yet known whether Bankman-Fried will ask to testify personally: doing so is a notoriously risky move that defense lawyers advise against, but the businessman may want to do it anyway. For the rest, the defense will try to convince that Bankman-Fried, very busy in his various roles, did not realize that his collaborators had made billions of dollars disappear, and that therefore the frauds had occurred without his knowledge. So far, Bankman-Fried has maintained his innocence, admitting that he failed to keep proper accounts but denying that he willfully defrauded his clients.