Tension between the United States and China is increasing. The North American country has been imposing various technological sanctions on the Asian giant for some time, and one of them, the export of components for artificial intelligence, has a clear victim. NVIDIA.

5 billion in limbo. As indicated in The Wall Street Journal, new export controls endanger orders worth $5 billion that NVIDIA already had contracted with Chinese companies. The Santa Clara company had already fulfilled its agreements with Chinese companies for this year, and was trying to get ahead with other 2024 orders before that new regulation came into effect in mid-November.

Restrictions are brought forward. But according to the economic newspaper, the US government sent a letter to NVIDIA indicating that these restrictions on the sale of advanced chips had become effective immediately. Chinese giants such as Alibaba or Baidu, among others, had reserved components with a total value of 5 billion dollars.

It’s not that big of a deal (now). An NVIDIA spokesperson indicated in WSJ that they are adapting to these restrictions and, for example, transferring part of those reservations to customers in the US. “These new export controls will not have a significant impact in the short term,” he said.

But beware. Still, NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress indicated weeks ago how vetoing exports to China will mean a “permanent loss” of opportunities for the US semiconductor industry. The company has earned nearly $22 billion in the data center division — which includes these advanced chips — in the last four quarters, and losing Chinese companies as customers will undoubtedly have an impact on that income in the medium and long term. .

License to export. The A800 and H800 cards were not the most advanced from NVIDIA and their export was allowed, but the new regulations published on October 17 forced orders of that type to be canceled until NVIDIA obtained the license for those exports.

Special chips for China. At NVIDIA they are working to overcome these obstacles and in August they launched the L40S chips, which are prepared not so much to train AI models as to run applications in this area. That would theoretically make them viable alternatives for the US government, but the future of these exports is also uncertain.

China prepares its own chips. In the absence of these options, Chinese companies are beginning to opt for other alternatives such as the Ascend 910 from Huawei or the Siyuan 590 from Cambricon Technologies. According to some experts, Ascend chips already achieve similar performance to the NVIDIA A100, but US regulations have also prohibited TSMC from manufacturing them.

Image | Igor Omilaev

