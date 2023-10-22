European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended a meeting in Washington with US President Joe Biden on Friday. The meeting also aimed to establish a common line on the current conflict between Israel and Hamas. Michel and von der Leyen represented the European Union and were seated side by side at the table. But it was the only time they were together.

The rest of the program of meetings at the White House was strictly separated: it was Michel’s first visit and he was received in the Oval Office, alone. Von der Leyen has a more consolidated relationship with the American administration and joined Biden afterwards, for a “walk” through the Rose Garden, without Michel. The double organization is not an isolated case, but rather the practice. The Belgian Michel and the German von der Leyen collaborate little, have complex relationships and almost seem to be competing to represent the European Union abroad.

The management of the current crisis in Israel and the Gaza Strip has also confirmed this approach. In fact, Von der Leyen did not consult Michel and the representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell before the trip to Israel last week: the visit provoked criticism from some member states, who accused the president of the European Commission of being too pro-Israeli.

Michel and Borrell, however, have a very close working relationship and participated in the Cairo summit with the Arab countries on Saturday: von der Leyen was not among the participants. But these are only the latest episodes of a relationship that is defined by many as “very tense” and which had a further and perhaps decisive crisis with the chair incident in April 2021. Then Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received both, but placed only one chair at his side, which was occupied by Michel. Von der Leyen had to sit on a sofa, in a distant and subordinate position. Then Michel was accused of having done nothing to correct that embarrassing situation.

The competition between the European Commission and Council is partly inherent in the complex structures of the European Union. The Commission is the executive body and Von der Leyen is its head. The European Council, on the other hand, brings together the 27 leaders of the member countries: the president plays a coordinating role, but is closer to the heads of state and government, who exercise real power and decide the lines of European policy. At an international level, Michel is formally the representative of the EU abroad, but Von der Leyen and the Commission are the ones who operationally collaborate with foreign administrations in the event of a crisis.

However, personal problems between the two European leaders add to these institutional overlaps. Their two predecessors Jean-Claude Juncker (Commission) and Donald Tusk (Council) had a much closer and more active collaboration, which took the form of weekly working lunches and joint missions.

According to what European sources told Politico, Michel and Von der Leyen almost never meet, except when forced, and their respective staffs have been instructed not to share too much information and above all to organize travel plans that limit overlaps to a minimum.

The two leaders of the Union have very different previous experiences and backgrounds: von der Leyen was defense minister in the German government of Chancellor Angela Merkel and had had few roles with an international profile, Michel was in the past Belgian Prime Minister and had already participated in the European Council in this role. However, in recent years the president of the Commission has managed to better assert her leadership role, becoming more recognized and visible abroad.

The situation is however considered problematic by most observers: the European Union struggles to communicate univocally due to the desire of individual member states to maintain autonomy and specific political lines, but the clear contrast between its two highest representatives certainly does not help .