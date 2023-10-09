Sony is undoubtedly one of the brands that manages the audio sector more and better, with decades of experience behind it and millions of devices sold, and in 2023 it is still a manufacturer that has a lot to say when it comes to headphones, especially in the high range, where it crushes with its Sony WH1000XM5.

These headband helmets They are objectively one of the best headphones you can buy point by pointand we know this because we were able to get our hands on these XM5s to test them thoroughly, with excellent results even before they dropped in price.

Now they are even more attractive, and they have emerged as one of the best offers on Amazon Prime Day in October, dropping to almost 300 euros for the first time in a long time.

Sony’s most advanced active noise canceling headphones allow you to isolate yourself from external noise with adaptive noise cancellation control that allows you to have the best sound quality…

Yes, it is still a high investment, but it is very worth it if you are one of those who likes to listen to music with extremely high quality and paying attention to every note and detail, but not only that, there is more.

In addition to the audio quality, which is very good but taken for granted, one thing that surprised us about the WH1000XM5 was the ANCwhich filters practically everything that happens in your environment and that helps a lot if you usually work in a noisy office.

The microphones are also good, so for video calls they are very good on a day-to-day basis, filtering not only all the external sounds that reach you but also those that can sneak through the microphone and end up bothering your interlocutors.

If I had to put a downside, it is that they are headband helmets that go beyond all the drawbacks of models of this type, and that is that they do not fold and take up a lot of space, but they are also not water resistant, so that for sports, they may not be the best options.

In any case, for 300 euros there are very few models that can overshadow it if you value sound quality above anything else, something that fewer and fewer people do in a sector dominated by True Wireless models.

