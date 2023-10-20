A look at the deadliest Decepticons that have rocked the Transformers universe over the years

Hey, who needs heroes when the villains are so fucking cool? The Transformers universe has given us iconic Autobots like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, but today, my friend, it’s the bad guys’ turn. Let’s talk about the Strongest Decepticonsthe ones that would make you pray you didn’t run into them in a dark alley on Cybertron.

If you thought that the Autobots have the last word in being cool, well, you are very wrong. The Decepticons not only have beastly weaponry and heart-stopping vehicles, but they are also the epitome of the robotic threat.

Having a bad vibe has never been so cool: the classification

10. Shockwave, the scientist without morals

The guy doesn’t play fair, but he’s also the most dangerous scientist on Cybertron. He spends his days playing God, mixing Energon from different planets to turn all of reality into a black hole of power. Come on, if anyone is going to destroy the universe, it will be Shockwave.

9. Galvatron, Megatron on steroids

Born from the evil of Unicron and the shell of Megatron, Galvatron is pure power. Whether in the movies or the IDW comics, this guy has always been a tough nut to crack for the Autobots.

8. Deathsaurus, the rebel with a cause

After a lot of time working for Megatron, Deathsaurus gets fed up and sets up his own racket. The guy is so scary that if Megatron bites the dust, Deathsaurus is a candidate for leader of the Decepticons.

7. Predaking, five in one without defects

It’s not just anything to turn five Predacons into a single Decepticon and come out unscathed. But Predaking does it, and with style. This Autobot hunter has no time for weaknesses.

6. Nemesis Prime: Warp of Justice

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Optimus Prime turned to the dark side, let me introduce you to Nemesis Prime. He is like Optimus, but without an ounce of morality, making him a walking danger, an evil version of our beloved Autobot leader.

5. Tarn, the judge, jury and executioner

Tarn He could be the leader of any boy band, but he prefers to be the head of the Decepticon Justice Division. This guy not only leads with an iron fist, but he also has a way with words. He sings so well that he could send you to the afterlife with his lyrics, turning you into judge, jury and executioner from any Decepticon traitor.

4. Overlord, the Decepticon that Megatron fears

Imagine being so powerful that even Megatron fears you. Overlord It’s that kind of Decepticon. Initially, he joined the ranks of the bad guys just for a chance to defeat Megatron. And hey, he did it so well that Megatron had to intervene, giving him a brain patch to avoid being upstaged by this gladiator of epic proportions.

3. Thunderwing, la bestia invulnerable

What does it feel like to be invulnerable? Ask Thunderwing, a Decepticon who is practically indestructible thanks to his new skin. Neither Autobots nor Decepticons could face him; He is like a tank with legs and a very, very bad mood.

2. Trypticon, the Decepticon-city

Imagine a giant T-Rex. Now imagine that this T-Rex transforms into a city. Boom! There you have Trypticon. This giant can do something that not even Megatron would dare to dream of. If you’ve ever wanted to experience what it feels like to live inside the stomach of a prehistoric monster, Trypticon is the perfect choice.

1. Megatron, el OG

The undisputed boss and nightmare of any Autobot. Before leading the most feared army in the galaxy, this titan was a simple miner. Over time, he has proven that he is the leader that no one, and I mean nobodydare to challenge.

The Autobots may have Optimus Prime, but the Decepticons have an arsenal of incredible characters that make us question our alliances. From Nemesis Prime to Trypticon, these ten evildoers prove that sometimes, evil tastes better.

Come on, I’m sure you’re left wanting more. If you feel like delving deeper into the Transformers universe, you could take a look at the curiosities that only the most die-hard fans know. And you know, in the world of giant robots, there is always something new to discover.