The best goals of the match that will take place on Sunday 22 October at San Siro. Many noble signatures: Sheva, Del Piero, Ravanelli. But also meteors like Mannari

Isolating 10 gestures that celebrate the beauty in the history of the many AC Milan-Juventus games played at San Siro is no mean feat. We tried, with the aim of capturing in every flash – in every goal – the detail that reveals an entire era.