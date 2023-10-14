Publisher and company join forces to bring back the Thundercats in an exciting reinterpretation

In the deepest corners of the universe, where myths intertwine with science fiction and action meets intrigue, an exciting renaissance is underway. Both companies have teamed up to bring back the ThunderCats in a new comic series that promises to take us beyond what we knew. Forget everything you thought you knew, because this reinterpretation is fresh, bold and captivating.

A dream come true for fans

If you are a ThunderCats fan, this news will make you jump for joy. The mastermind behind this new adventure is Declan Shalvey, known for his work on Alien and Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan. Joining him is acclaimed artist Drew Moss, famous for his illustrations in Gargoyles: Dark Ages and Vampirella/Red Sonja. Together, they are about to take us on an epic journey into the comics pages.

Have you ever wondered how it all started on Third Earth? Well get ready to find out, as this series intends to explore the earliest days of this world. After escaping their original home, the alien felines are forced to survive in an unknown location. But this is just the beginning of the story, as this series will delve into untold stories and new challenges for Lion-O, Cheetara and the rest of the group.

Iconic relationships and deep science fiction

Declan Shalvey will delve into the iconic relationships between the characters, while Drew Moss will portray the stunning environments of our heroes’ planet and exciting action scenes. Lion-O, the leader in development, is at the center of it all, and together with his team, they will combine his various skills and attitudes while discovering the magical power of the Eye of Thundera. But can they achieve their goals and grow with Mumm-Ra the Immortal watching over them? With the franchise’s signature blend of action, drama and sci-fi touches, fans won’t want to miss this all-new approach.

Although fans have been waiting for a movie of the iconic characters for years, this comic series promises more than just comfort. It will be an immersive experience that will take us through imagination and nostalgia, reminding us why we love these characters in the first place.

But that is not all. Warner and Dynamite have big plans for other iconic titles. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of The Flintstones, The Powerpuff Girls, Space Ghost, Jonny Quest, The Wizard of Oz, We Are the Bears and many more. Nick Barrucci, CEO and Publisher of Dynamite, shared his excitement about this collaboration, highlighting the importance of bringing these beloved stories back to life.

An interplanetary inheritance

Amid the excitement over the return of the ThunderCats in comic book form, it’s essential to explore the lasting impact of these iconic characters on pop culture. Since their debut in the 1980s, Lion-O, Cheetara and their companions have left an indelible mark on the minds of fans of all ages. Its ability to connect generations over the years is a testament to the richness of its myth and the universality of its themes.

Not only were ThunderCats pioneers in 1980s animation and entertainment, but they also paved the way for many other animated series. Its mix of science fiction, action, mythology and endearing characters served as inspiration for future generations of creators and fans of the genre. As the ThunderCats return in comic form, it’s a chance to rediscover their legacy and appreciate how they’ve influenced geek culture over the years.

The return of the classics

Warner Bros. has been at the heart of entertainment in America and around the world for an incredible century, bringing many beloved stories and franchises to life. Now, with this exciting collaboration, these stories return, ready to captivate fans once again.

Remember, the ThunderCats are back and better than ever. This comic series promises to explore new territory while honoring the essence of the characters we love. Get ready for an exciting journey to Third Earth and beyond. You won’t want to miss it!