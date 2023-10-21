Galadriel has a curious theory about her husband. And she could be fulfilled in season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

There is a very interesting theory about Galadriel’s husband in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In the second season of the fantasy series on Prime Video, fans are speculating about the possible return of Celeborn, who did not appear in the first batch of episodes. His presence is of great relevance in JRR Tolkien’s mythology. And the enigmatic mention of her fate seems to indicate that she will play a crucial role in the famous elf’s next adventures.

The Lord of the Rings series: The Rings of Power has already announced that viewers will get to know a different side of Galadriel in the second season. The reintroduction of Celeborn could be an effective way to achieve this. After all, both characters have been married since time immemorial, according to JRR Tolkien’s Legendarium. Their relationship could provide interesting development for both characters and increase tension in the inevitable fight between the elf and the Dark Lord Sauron.

What has happened to Celeborn during all these years?

Prime Video

In the last episode of the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Galadriel believes that Celeborn has died, although she does not seem completely sure.. However, her memories of meeting and uniting with him centuries ago remain a mystery. Uncertainty persists over whether Celeborn is dead or alive. Although Celeborn’s absence in the first season might have led one to believe that his character would be scrapped, his complexity and ambiguous origin pose a narrative challenge. Of course, Prime Video’s writers will have the creative freedom to expand their story. Ultimately, details about Celeborn are limited even in JRR Tolkien’s original work.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series has omitted much of Galadriel’s backstory, including her relationship with Celeborn. However, this character is known to be alive in Peter Jackson’s trilogy. Which suggests that its existence is an unalterable element of JRR Tolkien’s mythology.. The big question is where Celeborn has been all these years and if her absence is related to any danger or confinement in Rhun.

The theory that Celeborn could be imprisoned in Rhun gains strength, since This location plays an important role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and would make an intriguing plot twist. However, it is also plausible that Celeborn has died and awaits his resurrection in the future. Which could trigger an unusual collaboration between Galadriel and Sauron, as was hinted at.