The theft of a transfer in the online game La Liga Fantasy causes a brawl with two police officers injured and four arrested in Xirivella, Valencia.

A signing in LaLiga Fantasythe online squad simulator game of the first division men’s soccer league (without any relation to the EA Sports game), updated every day according to the performance of the soccer players, caused an attack on a police officer and subsequent arrest in PomegranateValencia.

According to the media Levante EMV, the past October 16 A 19-year-old young man, who suffered from compulsive behavioral disorder, attacked a police officer who had come to report a report about a violent person armed with a katana.

The reality was that this young man, armed with a large stick, was very upset after a friend I would have snatched a signing from him in the Fantasy League video game.

And this game awards points based on the merits of each player on each league day, so their value can change drastically from one week to the next.

Fight between neighbors and police over the robbery of a La Liga Fantasy player

When the police arrived, the young man was still very violent, and there were scenes of great tension when the young man’s friends and family defended him and tried to intimidate the police, with his mother saying that “if you take the gun from my son, we will kill ourselves.” right here”.

The young man got into the car and tried to flee, but was intercepted by another police patrol. When you get out of the car, He punched one of the police officers breaking his nose and he had to be subdued with a taser. His brother also kicked another police officer, who was also injured.

In addition to the 19-year-old young man, three other suspects were arrested, including the mother of the young man who threatened to “kill everyone”, his brother and a friend, identified thanks to a recorded video of all the events, which put everyone in tension. the residents of Monte Piedad street in Xirivella because of the “theft” of a La Liga Fantasy player.