The development team Fool’s Theory and the publisher 11 bit studios have announced the release date of The Thaumaturge: l’RPG story-driven will be available on PC from December 5thwhile on PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S will come to early 2024 (precise date not revealed). Furthermore, from today until October 16th the demo version of the game will always be available on PC on the occasion of the Steam Next Fest. This version gives you the chance to play the prologue and as the developers say, “to give you a good feel for the game without spoiling the plot too much”.

A new one was also published for the occasion trailerwhich you can see at the bottom of the news.

Below is a series of known issues from the developers

Repairing the keys

We are aware that the demo version lacks the ability to re-match the keys according to your needs. It will be possible in the final version of the game.

Visible issues loading a save file

We are aware of this issue, which will be resolved in the final version of the game.

Settings

Some settings available in the Options menu may have little or no apparent effect on the desired change or may be reset after restarting the game; we are aware of this, changes will be made and everything will be operational in the final version of the game.

Controller Gamepad

It is possible to play The Thaumaturge with the gamepad controller, however in some cases the gamepad controls may not be operational, such as a single button in the Conclusions submenu; in these cases please use the mouse or keyboard. These individual issues will be resolved in the final version of the game.

Twisted hands

Twisted arms can rarely be encountered during dialogue. This issue will be fixed in the final version of the game.

Optimization

We are still working hard on optimization and this work will continue until the final release of the game.

Below is the new trailer, remembering that the game was announced at the end of February.