11 bit studio ha announced The Thaumaturge release datethe new role-playing video game developed by the Polish studio Fool’s Theory, made up of some veterans who left CD Projekt RED (the team is making the remake of the first The Witcher). The announcement was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer.

Set in an alternate version of 20th century Warsaw, The Thaumaturge will put players in the shoes of Wiktor Szulski, a thaumaturge capable of keeping the so-called Salutors at bay, mystical creatures that allow him to communicate with supernatural entities and provide him with arcane powers. The Thaumaturge presents itself as an isometric role-playing video game in which the players’ choices will have consequences on the development of the plot. The game will also feature turn-based tactical combat and a multi-faceted progression system.

The work of Fool’s Theory will be available from December 5th on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store e GOG. A demo is available for download at the Steam Next Fest. Finally, we would like to point out that The Thaumaturge will also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, however the console versions will arrive at the beginning of 2024.

Previous article

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves, here is the new gameplay