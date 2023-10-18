Orders open in Italy for the Tesla Cyberquad. It would be intended for children aged 8 to 12. The price? Not for all

October 18, 2023

We’ve been talking about it for a while now Tesla Cyberquad It has been available in America for several years but now the company Elon Musk has decided to launch the small quad also in the Italian market. The similarities with the Cybertruck are evident: taut and sharp lines with a futuristic design.

The “toy” for children



Even though Tesla sells the quad as a vehicle for children the components are of a high standard. The frame is completely made of steel and the overall weight of the vehicle is 48,5 kgthe seat for the little rider is padded and the quad It is equipped with shock absorbers and a disc brake at the rear. As for aesthetics, the Cyberquad is equipped with LED bars, to make a bit of a scene.

The small quad is powered by an electric motor 350 W which can be managed via 2 different power settings. Reverse mode is also available. The maximum speed it can reach is 13 km/h. A real quad, mini size!

Autonomy



The lithium ion battery from 188 Wh offers maximum autonomy, declared by Tesla, at 19 km, While i Charger details are as follows: input 100-240V AC 50/60Hz and output 25.2V DC, 3.0A.

Prezzo



Despite its small size, the Tesla Cyberquad costs money. This toy is very expensive: in Italy it costs 1,990 euros and can be ordered directly online, in the Tesla shop.

Elon, will a Tesla motorcycle ever arrive? “Absolutely not”



Elon Musk’s aversion to motorcycles is well known. Several years ago, during a Tesla shareholders meeting, a journalist asked Elon if, in the future, motorcycles would become part of Tesla’s electric family. The answer was blunt: “Absolutely not.” The reason is a bad accident in which the Tesla CEO was involved at the age of 17, risking his life.

Il Cyberquad It is a vehicle for children, it cannot be used on public roads but it can still be understood as a motorbike.

Who knows if Elon will ever change his mind in the future, the possibilities and opportunities are many and seeing Tesla engineering applied to two wheels it would be very fascinating. But for now Musk really doesn’t want to know about motorcycles, not even in a rendering.