Next week the Terrifier 3 teaser will be released during a very special event for die-hard Art the Clown fans.

Maybe Avatar: The Sense of Water was the movie highest grossing of 2022, but in proportions between budget and box office collection, Terrifier 2 did not have much to envy of James Cameron’s film. Art the Clown’s return cost $250,000, but earned $15 million worldwide.

In fact, that number could rise a little more next week, when Terrifier 2 enjoys its re-release on November 1 in US theaters.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

But if seeing the bloody and visceral machinations of Art the Clown again isn’t enough of an incentive, the film Damien Leone It has a cherry on top to attract fans: the teaser trailer for Terrifier 3.

The trailer will be released next week before the screenings of Terrifier 2 and, as confirmed by the director (via Bloody Disgusting), it will be a long trailer of more than two minutes, not a 20-second brushstroke.

Art the Clown is coming to town

As part of the promotion of the re-release of Terrifier 2 in theaters, the first 100 viewers to arrive at the theater will receive a poster for the third film.

What’s more, the poster itself has been leaked and confirms the rumors that have been circulating for some time about Terrifier 3: it’s a Christmas movie!

Art the Clown will star in one of those atypical films to watch at Christmas, like Die Hard, and will dye garlands, fir trees, gifts and Santa Claus himself with blood, if he gets in his way.

The Terrifier saga’s signature Christmas and gore combination can cash in on the second installment’s earnings and make Art the Clown’s next assault on the billboard bloody fun.

For now, Terrifier 3 does not have a release date, but it is possible that next week’s trailer will shed some clue in this regard.