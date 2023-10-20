This year the tequila industry expects to register growth in production, but a slight decrease in exports. According to data from the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) from January to September 2023, 496.8 million liters of tequila were produced, compared to 471.1 million liters that were produced in the same period of 2022, that is, there was a growth of 5 percent.

Exports reflect a slight decrease, adding 310 million liters from January to September, compared to the 316.2 million liters that were sold abroad in the same period of 2022.

Luis Fernando Félix Fernández, President of the National Chamber of the Tequila Industryexplained that 2023 has stopped the growth of the industry in both Mexico and the United States, but not at the rate it was before.

“In the United States, tequila continues to be the category that grows the most in percentage with growth above vodka, whiskey and gin. The industry as a whole is practically stagnant, but tequila is the category that continues to grow the most, no longer at double digits as it had been growing,” he commented.

The CNIT leader said that the slowdown in the industry is due to the fact that there are reservations from companies and that The levels of inflation that the United States has had have caused stagnation.

In an interview at the celebration of Tequilero Day Luis Fernando Félix He said that they are looking for other markets such as Chinabut tequila consumption in that region is very slow.

Within the framework of the forty-second edition of the Tequilero Day The institutional bottle was presented, which in this edition is dedicated to the 200 years of the commemoration of Jalisco as a free and sovereign state.

“Today, we are not only celebrating the quality and tradition we represent, but also the remarkable achievements we have achieved. Around the world, tequila has experienced admirable growth. Our bottles are enjoyed in bars and homes, and have become a symbol of Mexican culture around the world.

The union of our efforts has been key to the continued success of this industry,” said Luis Fernando Félix Fernández, President of the CNIT.

