Increasingly performing shoes, aggressive materials, high workloads have contributed to an increase in tendinopathies: the health managers of the various clubs will discuss this on Saturday at a conference organized by Genoa

The data indicate a constant increase in lower limb tendinopathies in footballers, due to a series of factors: the increase in workloads, the evolution of playing surfaces and materials and the increase in the intensity of training. Elements that cause an increase in inflammatory, degenerative and traumatic problems affecting the tendons, with a limitation of activity and athletic performance. To discuss these problems, with particular reference to patellar and Achilles tendinopathy, the health managers of all Serie A clubs and many of Serie B will meet on Saturday in a conference in Santa Margherita Ligure.

scientific direction

Organized by Dr. Alessandro Corsini, head of the Genoa health staff and by Dr. Matteo Guelfi (Doctor of the Grifone Women), scientific managers of the event, with the patronage of the rossoblù club and Siagascot (Orthopedic Scientific Society), the conference will I compare these issues analyzed by the doctors of our professional societies.

