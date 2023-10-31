The Spanish telecommunications market is more agitated than ever. The British fund Zegona has confirmed the purchase of Vodafone Spain, while Orange and MásMóvil face the final stretch to obtain authorization from Brussels for their merger.

Telefónica, for its part, also wanted to join the party and has just added a new chapter to the soap opera of the entry of the Saudi group STC. This movement caught the Government by surprise, which, after several weeks of silence, has confirmed that it is exploring the possibility of buying a stake in the Spanish telecom company.

This has been communicated by the SEPI (State Society of Industrial Participations) to the CNMV. If carried out, it would mean the return of the state to the shareholders from Telefónica, after his departure in 1997 and the subsequent total privatization of the company in 1999.

Telefónica is a strategic company for Spain

It was at the beginning of September when the bombshell occurred: the Saudi group STC announced the purchase of 9.9% of Telefónica for 2.1 billion euros, thus becoming the main shareholder of the teleco Spanish (ahead of BBVA, BlackRock and CaixaBank).





The operation was carried out through the acquisition of shares that represented 4.9% of Telefónica’s share capital and other financial instruments (derivatives) that represented 5%.

By adding 9.9% it was just below what is known as the ‘anti-takeover shield’, but the Government had to authorize the purchase of that 5% due to the strategic nature of Telefónica in the field of defense and national security. Since then, neither Telefónica nor STC nor the Government have made any move.

Early yesterday, however, El Confidencial published that the Executive was considering the irruption of public capital in Telefónica through the SEPI (State Society of Industrial Participations). The idea would be to acquire up to 5% of the operator for about 1,000 million to balance the entry of STC.

Shortly afterwards, at a press conference, the acting Government spokesperson minister, Isabel Rodríguez, once again defended the strategic nature of Telefónica for the country, but did not want to evaluate the information published hours before:

“Telefónica is a strategic company for Spain due to its role in the field of telecommunications, but also in defense, and we are not going to comment on every information that is published, due to the prudence that this strategic relevance requires.”

It is the same position that First Vice President Nadia Calviño had expressed a few days before, who described Telefónica as “the most strategic company in Spain, not only in the field of telecommunications but also in defense.”





José María Álvarez-Pallete, CEO of Telefónica

Just yesterday, Government sources called the possible entry of the Executive into the Telefónica shareholding as “speculation”, but today the SEPI has informed the CNMC that is exploring the purchase of shares on teleco:

The State Company for Industrial Participations (“SEPI”) has been monitoring the situation of Telefónica, SA and is carrying out an internal exploratory analysis regarding a possible acquisition of a shareholding in said company.

Said analysis by SEPI does not presuppose the adoption of a decision that involves said acquisition.

If this entry of the Executive into Telefónica’s shareholding is finally carried out, it would mean the return of public capital to a company that was completely privatized in 1999, during the Aznar Government. From Xataka we have contacted Telefónica but they have declined to make any statements on the matter.

Meanwhile, during the presentation of results, STC once again expressed its interest in entering Telefónica, which it described as “one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world.” The CEO of the Saudi company, Olayan Alwetaid, assured that ‘this investment seeks to strengthen cooperation between the two companies so that they benefit from all the opportunities available in the future’

However, as reported by El Economista, everything indicates that STC will finally settle for the 4.9% of shares it already owns and will give up the other 5% so as not to strain relations with the Spanish Government. The soap opera continues… And the next chapter may arrive on Investor Day that Telefónica will celebrate on November 8.

