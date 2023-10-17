Qatar also reserved little satisfaction for Sergio Perez, who concluded the Lusail stage with just one point on the scoresheet. During the sprint race, in fact, he was unwillingly involved in a contact with Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg which damaged the chassis of his RB19, which required its replacement in order to take part in Sunday’s race.

However, to carry out the chassis replacement, the mechanics broke the sporting regulations, as the assembly went beyond the survival cell without FIA supervision and before a certain period of time in which the mechanics can actually work on the car. For these reasons, the new chassis was considered by the technical delegates as a third car, which effectively forced it to start from the pit lane, significantly complicating its race.

However, the Red Bull Team Principal believes that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 must review the regulations, in order to find a more reasonable solution to facilitate the replacement of the chassis in particular cases such as the one that happened to Perez, where it was necessary to intervene between Saturday and Sunday in order to allow the Mexican to take part in the race.

Perez accident

“I think it’s something that the team managers need to look at, something more reasonable, because it’s something that happened for two weeks in a row, first Williams and now us, it was far from ideal,” explained Christian Horner, according to whom it would be It was impossible to complete the reconstruction of the car to take part in the race while respecting all the constraints imposed by the regulation regarding the times in which it is possible to intervene on the single-seater.

“With the damage to the structure from the accident and so on, it would have been impossible… (respecting the times imposed by the regulations). The mechanics did a phenomenal job to turn everything around”, added the Team Principal of the Milton Keynes team. The extent of the work was so large that it also required the help of the mechanics who generally look after Max Verstappen’s car , among other things on the day in which the Dutchman won his third world title.

During his speech, Horner also referred to the case involving Williams two weeks before the meeting in Qatar, when, following Logan Sargeant’s accident in qualifying, the team was forced to change chassis to take part in the race. Even in that case, however, the mechanics broke the regulations because they fitted some elements before the time allowed by the regulations, thus being penalized with starting from the pit lane.

However, unlike Perez, Sargeant also suffered a 10 second penalty before the Japanese GP having also changed the specification of the parts fitted to his car compared to those used in qualifying, which led the stewards to add a further penalty .

Williams FW45, technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In the case of Williams, the mechanics arrived at the track very early in the morning, around six, immediately drawing up a list of what work was needed to complete the repairs to the car. But having started the assembly of the chassis before the 5 hour signal preceding the start of the race and having also assembled elements for which a survival cell is defined as a car, the stewards could not do anything other than impose the start from the pit lane as a penalty.

However, after the race, while admitting the team’s mistake, which was still necessary to complete the work on time, James Vowles himself underlined how it would have been necessary to intervene on the regulations to give the teams greater margin: “The regulations probably need to be rewritten, because it is not formulated correctly. If there had been sprint, this issue of having a maximum number of chassis, we probably wouldn’t have had enough time to assemble the car. We should change the regulation.”

What can be mounted on the new frame

First, article 27.1 of the sporting code indicates that “each competitor may not have more than two (2) cars available for use at any time during a Competition”. Added to this is article 27.2, which indicates what can be mounted together with the survival cell without actually creating a third car:

components that exist entirely or partially within the survival cell, with the exception of the battery, as defined in Article 5.1.8 of the Technical Regulations; components of the front suspension axle, as defined in Article 10.1.1 of the Technical Regulations; the steering elements as listed in Article 10.5 of the Technical Regulations; side impact structures; any component permanently connected to the survival cell; any fasteners to the survival cell (such as engine mounts).

If the mechanics mounted any element on the survival cell other than those listed previously, then a third car would effectively be created, which would violate the regulations in some specific situations.

Haas VF-23 chassis detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The hours in which mechanics can work

In reference to the Red Bull case, the mechanics actually started working on the car on the same evening in which the sprint was held, so much so as to violate article 40.6 of the sporting regulations, according to which the cars must be covered and ready for the application of the FIA ​​seals within two hours of the conclusion of the qualifications and/or the sprint race, where applicable.

“Within two (2) hours of the end of the qualifying session and sprint session (if applicable) all cars used during each session (or which were intended to be used but did not leave the pit lane) must be covered and ready for applying the FIA ​​seals to ensure they remain safe until the next day. For marketing reasons, this deadline may be extended for one car of each competitor by a maximum of two (2) hours, by agreement with the Technical Delegate,” reads article 40.6 of the regulations.

In fact, after having covered all the damaged parts, the Red Bull mechanics continued their work by starting to assemble the spare chassis. In addition to this, the mechanics began to resume work the following day before the 5 hour limit preceding the race, effectively anticipating the times, which also led them to violate article 40.8 which states: “Five ( 5) hours before the scheduled start of the formation lap for the race, the seals and covers can be removed, but the cars will remain in parc fermé until the start of the race.”

Mechanics at work in the Mercedes garage

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The differences between the two cases

The difference between the two cases lies above all in the fact that, after the necessary analyses, Red Bull itself did not violate the regulation on the third car from a practical point of view, although in reality the commissioners still considered it guilty because the team violated “the spirit” of the regulation, i.e. the reasons why that specific article was created.

“The Stewards recognize that neither article 27.1 nor article 27.2 (relating to which elements can be mounted on the car) have been violated as the competitor has never had more than two cars available for use as no more than two assemblies including a survival cell as defined in Article 12.1 of the Technical Regulations and additional components were used simultaneously”.

“The Stewards note that the way in which Article 27.2 has been interpreted by the competitor in question, whilst not in breach of the regulations, may not be entirely in line with the intention of the regulations in question and therefore recommend that the matter be to discuss and further clarify the issue with the Sporting Advisory Committee”, we read in the statement with which the stewards had penalized Perez, also suggesting to clarify the issue during the Sporting Advisory Committee, in order to dispel any doubts about what was possible or not .

In the case of Williams, on the contrary, the mechanics had actually violated both article 27.1 (having more than two cars available during the event) and 27.2 in a practical way, by installing some unauthorized elements before the scheduled time.

