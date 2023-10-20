Everything surrounding Taylor Swift has become a big business. The artist, who began her career in country music in 2006, is now the most acclaimed singer in the United States today, with 12 Grammy Awards, 40 American Music Awards and two Golden Globe nominations, among many other awards.

Miss Americana moves a huge number of followers, who during her new musical journey (The Eras Tour) have demonstrated, once again, the crazy things they are willing to do to see her live.

His tour, which spans his entire professional career, has become the most lucrative in history, generated a demand for tickets never seen before on Ticketmaster: two million tickets sold in a single day. Suffice it to say that resales in some venues even reached 100,000 euros. Her documentary film has sold so much that some theaters have had to show two showings and, as we reported a few weeks ago in Magnet, her romance with NFL player Travis Kelce has triggered an unexpected spike in interest in American football.

The “swiftie” fan phenomenon is one of the most loyal on the music scene. It’s something big, it’s something global and It’s a powerful thing.. So much so that now there is a country that wants to take advantage of Swift’s pull in the most unexpected way: Israel.

“Hello @taylorswift, we promise you that you will never find another like him. Taylor Swift’s #ErasTour bodyguard returned home to fight for his country,” tweeted the official account of the State of Israel on platform (formerly Twitter).

They do it because one of Taylor Swift’s bodyguards during The Eras Tour, traveled to Israel to join the fight against Hamas. “I couldn’t stay away,” says the security professional. They also do it because they know that the American artist is the epicenter of an incredible mass phenomenon and just mentioning her name can give the country the support of thousands of fans.

The bodyguard, who prefers to remain anonymous, decided to leave the United States and fight while the conflict intensifies in his home country. The news first appeared in the Israeli media Israel Hayom, which said that he was born on a kibbutz in Israel, but that he had been working in America.

“I have a pretty good life in America,” said the star’s former security guard, who went viral this summer in a video in which he protected Swift (yes, it’s the same one who could scan a thousand people between the crowd in six seconds), to the Israeli media.

In whatever sector, the American becomes the protagonist. Although no one imagined that his influence would reach the headlines of the conflict in the Gaza Strip. And, given the intense political debate about this war, this has also brought controversy. Especially due to the fact that the Israel account has published a message in such a, let’s say, playful tone.

X user @swifferstruggle responded to Israel’s post by accusing the nation of downplaying the plight of the Palestinians. “How vile do you have to be to tweet like Taylor Nation about a genocide to gain sympathy points based on blatant lies?! “Keep his name out of your false and inhumane narrative.”

Others argued that Swift did not personally hire the bodyguard and was instead working for a stadium where the singer was performing, making the connection to the pop star minimal. However, fans seem much more concerned about Israel’s use of the singer’s name than by the bodyguard’s personal opinions or what the State of Israel’s account says. “Leave Taylor out of this,” said one user.

In the past, Swift has spoken out about numerous world events and happenings. But, the pop star has not yet commented on the situation in Israel and Palestine. And the fact that she has chosen keep silence has disappointed some followers, who have asked that the star take a position on the complex conflict. “It’s a terrible time and Taylor is silent. I’m so disappointed in her,” one fan recently tweeted.

