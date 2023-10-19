The IPO Bonus skips, Piazza Affari trembles

While the bill on strengthening the Italian capital market, known as the Capital Bill, continues to advance, there is disappointment among companies listed on Piazza Affari regarding the recent Budget Law. The maneuver did not confirm the IPO Bonus, a tax credit introduced in 2018, which until now had represented an incentive for companies that wanted to list on Euronext Growth Milan. According to the EGM PMI Observatory, this measure has significantly contributed to the increase in stock market prices: during the period 2018-2023, as many as 120 companies benefited from it, for a total amount of approximately 50 million euros. This was reported by Il Sole 24 Ore.

The Budget Law for 2023 also provides that SMEs that undertake a listing procedure on a regulated market or in multilateral trading systems of a member state of the European Union or of the European Economic Area and obtain admission to listing, they can request a tax credit equal to 50% of the consultancy costs incurred, up to a maximum of 500,000 euros. TOnna Lambiase, CEO of IRTOP Consulting and scientific director of the EGM PMI Observatory, underlines that “the tax incentive on listing costs in the five-year period 2018-2022 favored over 120 IPOs (today there are 197 listed companies)”.

The Euronext Growth Milan market has been supported by the private financial sector: from 2019 to today, 297 listed companies have raised 6 billion euros through listing on the stock exchange, coming from institutional investors to finance growth. Lambiase asks the government to continue to encourage the raising of equity capital, an initiative that has proven to be a strong driver of employment and economic growth for Italian SMEs. According to data from the PMI EGM Observatory, Listed companies reported an average revenue growth of 51% in 2022 and employed more than 33,000 people, an increase of 20%.

The proposal to extend the IPO Bonus in the 2024 Budget Law with an allocation of 15 million euros could further support the development of SMEs and encourage the matching of supply and demand of capital. Lambiase also suggests making the IPO Bonus a structural measure. Although the main aspects of the Capital Bill concerns governance, the simplification of listing procedures, the broadening of the investor base and financial education, there is a notable gap compared to other international markets. For example, compared to Euronext Growth Paris, there was a 28% drop in listed companies and a 57% drop in capitalization. Compared to Aim UK, the decline is 76% of listed companies and 91% of capitalisation. Lambiase suggests that one of the requirements for obtaining the incentives could be related to Sustainable IPOs, in line with the environmental objectives that governments are pursuing.

