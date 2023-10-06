The Talos Principle 2developed by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital, will arrive on the market on November 2, 2023. Starting today, thanks to the wonderful opportunity of the Steam Next Fest, the studio has released the demo of the second iteration on PC (Steam).

The teaser introduces players to the new world of Talos Principle 2 through a series of carefully selected puzzles, spread across new locations to explore and learn about. The Talos Principle 2 expands on the original with more puzzles to solvenew puzzle mechanics, a rich plot on paper, many secrets to discover and a world to discover.

