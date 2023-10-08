Everything is a machine, as he says The Talos Principle 2. Our bodies, the solar system, nature. Everything contributes to achieving a single ultimate goal: life. This is the simplest way to see existence. The complexity of chaos is troublesome to minds attempting to be rational. Whether human or robotic.

The Talos Principle 2, di Croteam and published by Devolver Digital, is… strange. So, we need to make a premise: this is a preview of the first quarter of the game which lasts approximately 4 to 7 hoursAnd. Judging a title for such a short timeas far as I’m concerned, it’s difficult.

I will therefore try to tell you what struck me, remaining as vague as possible and avoiding spoilers. That said, the game after the first tutorial it becomes an RPG and already like this we could close and say goodbye until the review.

THE AWAKENING OF THE TALOS PRINCIPLE 2

As I told you above, even though I know you're curious, I don't want to give spoilers; so, I'll just tell you that The Talos Principle 2 fits in time hundreds of years after the DLC of the first chapter: Road to Gehenna. This thing, however, is discovered only after the tutorial, about 30 minutes after turning on the game. At the beginning everything is beautiful, imposing, with these beautiful graphics that you can see a mile away being made on Unreal Engine; but almost identical to the first chapter of the saga: narrative voice, puzzles to solve, doors to open and half-Egyptian and half-Greek settings with lots of greenery everywhere. We are no longer on the metaphysical, on ethical questions, on spiritual and religious research, internal or otherwise; everything is more concrete, more projected towards a future. There is a strange taste, however, in the air, and these are the phrases that Elohim pronounces. Not we are more on the metaphysical, on ethical questions, on spiritual and religious research, internal or otherwise; everything is more concrete, more projected towards the future.

“You will do”, “Get ready”, verbs that suggest something beyond that simulation halfway between life and death by The Talos Principle. And in fact it is like this, because when we wake up we are not alone. Really, I don’t want to tell you what happened because it’s cool to find out, even if you can guess from the trailers, but I can tell you that there will be another robot, that you will talk to this other robot and you will do it with multiple choice dialogue in the foreground typical of any RPG (especially Bethesda ones). From here starts a sequence of things that I would never have expected from the sequel to a puzzle platform game: primary quests to follow, NPCs who talk to you and open you up to optional secondary quests with moral choices, exploration, and much more. Inevitably, my brain completely exploded. Basically, it’s like I woke up from a dream.

AT THE PYRAMIDS

Ok, that’s all great, but let’s talk a little about the gameplay. Although with these RPG elements, and by RPG I mean the real one, not the numbers on the screen which are typical mechanics only of some RPGs, the game is still a puzzle platformer. The peculiarity is that these two souls they don’t collide or even stand side by side with a clear separation, but rather coexist. At a certain point the protagonist and other robots will go towards a pyramid on an island and here, thanks to the typical compass at the top, the player will be able to move freely in search of various points of interest. Attention! I’m not talking about randomly placed collectibles, but about structures or places that for one reason or another have a plot or subplot interest.

The two souls of The Talos Principle 2 do not collide nor do they stand side by side with a clear separation. They live together

Added to this is the typical structure with a central hub, from which to start to arrive in various areas of this sort of playground/series of buildings for testing and solving the classic puzzles of The Talos Principle. For those who don’t know, this saga is characterized by the use of lasers, fans, boxes and various tools to overcome iron or electrified doors. The combination of these very simple and also very typical elements gives the complexity that made such an impression in 2014 with the first chapter.



The Talos Principle 2 at least for these first few hours keeps a watchful eye on the good game design, proposing a series of consecutive levels (depending on the area being explored) that start from the same base but which gradually become more complicated by adding elements and making the player learn step by step. It’s not something so obvious, often a mechanic is liquidated in a hurry and a dizzying rise in the difficulty level is created just for the sake of seeing the gamer suffer. A good game design, on the other hand, allows the user to learn from his mistakes and to assimilate all the possible iterations of a given mechanic first.

to move on to the next one. Play and curiosity are the basis of intelligence. The longer the game lasts, the more intelligent the creature is

To easily understand what I’m talking about, just look at the level design of Super Mario: can I teach you how to jump? Well, I’ll make you do it for five levels in a row with increasing difficulty until you master it well and then I’ll add something else. The Talos Principle 2 follows this rule to the letter and is so aware of it that the protagonists repeatedly talk about tests with increasing difficulty to learn by playing, taking up one of the most important themes in human history, starting from Aristotle himself: play and curiosity are the basis of intelligence. The longer the game lasts, the more intelligent the creature is. It’s no coincidence that humans are the species with the longest playtime on Earth.

THE GLIMPSE

Because, however, I told you that these puzzles tie perfectly to the RPG spirit of the game? Because while we solve the tests, the other robots will explore the area. While they happily stroll through post-apocalyptic Gardaland it is possible to interact with them by asking questions or answering their queries. Indeed, solving a puzzle unlocks dialogues that continue the story or the emotional and character development of the other characters. Thanks, in fact, to the social network born in Road to Gehenna, robots are always interconnected and continue to talk to each other exchanging opinions, discoveries and so on and so forth. Plus, obviously, solving all the puzzles in the area will progress the quest, thus unlocking the main plot.

This first part, in reality, ends here, excluding the twists which I purposely omitted. For now, said without filters, it seems cool. It’s well written, it’s cool to look at, the puzzles are very good and the plot seems solid as far as I remember a certain Aloy. Now, I repeat, there are 4/7 hours of gameplay, really too little to be able to give a complete opinion on a title that any puzzle game enthusiast (and I hope also a bit of everyone) is waiting with trepidation. Great work so farlet’s hope the future is brighter than that of our species in The Talos Principle 2.

