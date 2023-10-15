Hugo has had fun on the stage of La Voz, even though his rock proposal has not captivated in these Blind Auditions. No coach has turned around!

The talent has put a lot of courage into betting on a genre that is not usually seen in the format, and has received applause from the public and the hug and encouragement from the coaches. Antonio Orozco has confessed that he would give anything to have the voice that Hugo has.

On the other hand, Malú has acknowledged that this boy has surprised her, although not in the way she expected. “Handsome face, right?” the coach commented to her colleagues.

Later, Malú also shared that it is very difficult to select a voice because it depends a lot on how they are at that moment, what they feel, and what they need at that moment for their team. Relive this moment in the video!