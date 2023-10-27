The creativity and talent of the community never ceases to surprise us day in and day out. It turns out that a fan of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reimagines Korok in a way you wouldn’t expect. Korok is now a member of the dangerous Yiga clan that has tried so hard to hunt us down throughout the latest Zelda BOTW and TOTK installments.

A clay Yiga Korok I made based off the design I saw before!

byu/LunarRose5 intearsofthekingdom

As expected, the recreation of user LunarRose5, has had a great impact within the Zelda community on Reddit. Seeing a Korok dressed as a member of the Yiga clan is quite original and innovative, and let’s not deny it, also very cute. With more than 3,000 upvotes, the thread is giving something to talk about.

Most of the comments are congratulating the user who created this gem, for his talent and for continuing to expand the Zelda universe in ways we would not expect. With the success of Tears of the Kingdom, it was to be expected immense dedication of the community. A community that day and night has been dedicating many hours to the game and expanding its limits through other platforms and other arts.

Via: Reddit