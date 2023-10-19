October continues to advance and Halloween is getting closer, so the Nintendo Switch eShop has just launched some important offers that will allow you to get a horror game at a very good price. Because of this, we invite you to continue reading to learn about them.

Our sale ninjas visited the hybrid console store to find out which are the best games that are included in this discount campaign, so you better keep an eye on them and take advantage.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most:

Alan Wake Remastered ― $264.50 MXN — Available until November 1 Alien: Isolation ― $299 MXN — Available until November 1 Amnesia: Collection ― $58.18 MXN — Available until November 1 Death’s Door ― $163.63 MXN — Available until November 1 November Doom Eternal ― $319.60 MXN — Available until November 1 Dying Light: Definitive Edition ― $239.80 MXN — Available until November 1 PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo ― $280 MXN — Available until November 1 Quake II ― $71.60 MXN — Available until November 1 Resident Evil 4 ― $199.50 MXN — Available until November 1 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan ― $314.25 MXN — Available until November 1

The game is considered one of the best indies of 2023

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this dark season. A good example is PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, an interesting horror and adventure visual novel that takes you to Japan, where you step into the shoes of Shogo Okiie to investigate a legend about ghosts: the 7 mysteries of Honjo. Here, you explore 360° environments, talk to strange and suspicious people, gather clues, and discover a story full of plot twists to discover the desires, dreams, and fears of characters who live under the yoke of lethal curses.

Follow this link for more news related to Nintendo Switch.

Will you take advantage of any of these Halloween promotions? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News