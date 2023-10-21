Switzerland’s attorney general, Stefan Blättler, said on Swiss public radio SRF that the country’s authorities were conducting an investigation into whether the radical Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas received funds from Switzerland. The investigations began a few weeks ago, before the attack conducted by Hamas against Israel on 7 October: given that Hamas is not considered a terrorist organization in Switzerland, the objective of the investigation is to establish whether the alleged payments violate the laws anti Terrorism. Blättler did not provide further details on the investigation, which is still ongoing. Recently the Federal Council, the Swiss government, said it was in favor of declaring Hamas a terrorist organization, and is evaluating the legal ways to do so.

