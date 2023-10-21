The SUV had eaten everything but families have a better alternative: diesel vans. These are the reasons

In recent years we have seen that the price of cars has become very expensive. Behind this growth in prices there are rational reasons (more technology in terms of safety and reduction of polluting emissions) but there are also irrational ones.

What do we mean when we talk about irrational? To the tastes of the public, who are demanding SUV vehicles despite being less safe, more expensive and, also, more expensive than its brothers with traditional bodies. Because although the vehicle has lost part of its most passionate side, there is something that does not change: a car has to attract the eyes.

Sure? We can say that this is the most common but in the market there are also buyers who opt for the simplest, simplest, cheapest and, ultimately, rational possible. People who do not let themselves be carried away by fashion and look for a car that fits them like a glove. People who don’t care if they see a car in this, that or any other way every day if they know that, deep down, they are saving and traveling as comfortably as possible.

For those people, there is good news: diesel vans are coming back.

Warning, this article is especially interesting if you have a family or want to use your van as a vacation home.

The most rational option returns

In recent years we have seen how the van market has gone electric. The movement that attracted the most attention was that of Stellantis, which announced that these vehicles would only be sold in electric format.

Suddenly, the Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Rifter or Opel Vivaro, among many others, no longer had combustion options. Any of them and their sisters would be sold with purely electric motors. The last units available were those already manufactured. Since January of last year, the customer looking for a new vehicle would have to jump to electric-only.

Toyota, whose Proace is also manufactured by Stellantis but they finish polishing it with the image and some Japanese elements, received the collateral damage of this situation. However, for a few weeks we have known that this van will once again offer diesel versions.

At the same time, the renewal of the Citroën Berlingo will also bring an electrified gasoline engine under its arm. It is not the best news for those who only think about diesel but it will be a good alternative for those who were interested in a Berlingo, Rifter or Vivaro, because all of these models will incorporate this possibility into their range of engines.

The diesel van continues to be perfect for families looking to travel as comfortably and cheaply as possible.

With this change of mind by Stellantis, the conglomerate, which is also experimenting with hydrogen in this type of vehicles, has decided to back down. And, in addition to transporters, there is another group that will benefit: families.

For those looking for the most comfortable and spacious car possible for a family, the van is the best option. If this vehicle is also going to be used to do big miles On the road, diesel is still the most valid option. The electrified gasoline engine is a less attractive but better alternative to the sole electric option. Drivers looking for a vehicle to camp at the lowest price also have an excellent option in the van.

The market has abandoned minivans and the SUV has eaten up its territory. But these cars are not as spacious or versatile as the first ones were. For those for whom the latter is a priority, the van had become a refuge.

Although aesthetically they are not the most attractive vehicles on the market, the van is, generally, cheaper than a SUV of the same size and power. Its interior is designed to prioritize comfort while driving and access is perfect with its sliding doors, as good minivans did.

Inside, no concessions are made to the design either. In a van everything is functionality. There are spaces to leave objects everywhere, which is a positive point for families traveling with children and want to have everything at hand but also for those who need to squeeze every last drop out of the interior on their vacation.

And among the advantages of the interior of a van, a badge of honor for the rear seats. In many of them there are more than three seats but, in addition, those in the third row usually allow the transportation of adults, since they do not have to deal with a pronounced drop from the roof. With honors for the three real rear seats as standard. Yes, real ones and not the classic 2+1 where the center passenger is a child or a very thin adult who ends up destroyed at the end of a long trip. And with Isofix for the children!

Finally, and already taking out the calculator, maintenance and repairs of the van are, generally, cheaper because they have less elaborate, simpler consumables designed for a professional environment. If we add to that a robust diesel engine for driving on the road, which does not have the inconveniences of electric recharging, the circle is closed.

Luckily, we are at a time when we have options for all audiences and types of drivers. So I say: long live diesel vans!

In Xataka | I have driven an electric van on a circuit. This is what I have learned to save as much as possible

Foto | Toyota