“Yes, we are happy, all of us… But now we have to get on with it, all of us! Put our shoulders to the wheel, keep our heads in the same direction and make and implement an action plan. There must be more members, more recreationalists and we have to cut back. Think of energy costs. There is still a long way to go and we as IJsbaan Twente cannot do this alone,” says location manager Eelko Blankenstein.