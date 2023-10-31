One of the great animated films of this year, Paw Patrol: The Super Movie, will arrive in its home format just for Christmas. Coincidence?

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie has had great success in theaters, grossing more than 166 million dollars. But now, this colossal adventure of the most adventurous dogs in animation is ready to storm homes.

December 12, 2023 It is the date indicated on the calendar, when both young people and families will be able to enjoy the adventures of Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, Skye and Liberty in their homes. Since it will arrive in both physical format (Blu-Ray, DVD) and digital.

Paw Patrol: The Super Movie

A good Christmas gift.

Not only can you give Paw Patrol: The Super Movie to the little ones in the house, but there are all kinds of toys and merchandising with these characters. As Becca Hanlon, senior brand manager at Spin Master Toys, said: “It’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm from fans ahead of the release of the second film and we’re delighted that our toys are helping to bring the action from the big screen to the homes across the country.”

There will be a third movie.

Jennifer Dodge, president of Spin Master Entertainment, expressed her excitement, confirming that there will be a new installment: “As we approach the premiere of our second superpowered movie, the universal love for our pups is stronger than ever. “We are thrilled to announce a third feature film, which will further expand the Paw Patrol universe with an epic new adventure.”

Paw Patrol: The Super Movie

Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, also shared his excitement: “Paw Patrol remains in a class of its own as a beloved and recognizable cultural touchstone for children and families around the world. “Together with our partners at Spin Master, we are very excited to continue bringing the adventures of these pups on the big screen to the legion of Paw Patrol fans around the world.”

Have you seen Paw Patrol: The Super Movie? Do you think it’s a great Christmas gift? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.