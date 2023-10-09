Initially scheduled in Arabia from 4 to 8 January, the Final Four with Inter, Napoli, Fiorentina and Lazio have been postponed to the end of the month with consequences on the other tournaments

The Italian Super Cup which should have been played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 4 to 8 January 2024 has been postponed. It will instead be played at the end of the month. The new dates have not yet been made official even if the most popular ones should see the semi-finals on the pitch on January 21st and 22nd, with the final on the 25th. Consequently, the dates of the 19th and 21st matchdays of Serie A and two rounds of the Cup will also change Italy. The teams that will be involved in the Final Four will be: Napoli (Italian champion), Inter (winner of the last Italian Cup), Lazio (second place in Serie A) and Fiorentina (finalist in the Italian Cup).

A league

The 19th will take place on Sunday 7 January 2024, according to the standard schedule. Therefore Inter-Verona, Sassuolo-Fiorentina, Turin-Napoli and Udinese-Lazio will also be played, initially postponed to a date to be determined. The exact schedule will be made known following the definition of the next advances and postponements, scheduled for December 20th. The 21st matchday will instead be played on Sunday 21 January 2024 with two advances to Wednesday 17 January 2024, at 6.30pm and 8.45pm respectively, and two advances to Thursday 18 January 2024, again at 6.30pm and 8.45pm. Presumably they will be those of the 4 teams that will then go to Riyadh: Lecce-Juventus, Inter-Atalanta, Sassuolo-Napoli and Bologna-Fiorentina.

Italian cup

These are the new dates of the Italian Cup, with the framework still to be defined with the round of 32 scheduled for 31 October, 1 and 2 November in a single match. Round of 16 on Wednesday 6 December, Wednesday 20 December, Wednesday 3 January 2024 (instead of 10 and 17 January 2024. Quarter-finals on Wednesday 10 January instead of 31 January.

October 9, 2023 (modified October 9, 2023 | 5:59 pm)

